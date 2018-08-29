Margie C. Mason, age 82, of Blountstown passed away Monday, August 27, 2018 in Panama City.
Born in Blountstown, April 8, 1936, Margie was the daughter of the late Earlie E. and Susie Merle (Thompson) Weeks. She was the owner and bookkeeper for Blountstown Motors. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Order of Eastern Star Chapter 170, and Blountstown Rotary Club.
In addition to her parents, Earlie and Merle Weeks, she was preceded death by her first husband, John Lytle; second husband, Foster Mason; two brothers, Earl James Weeks and his wife, Lana and Jerry Weeks and his wife, Carol.
Survivors include two sons, John Lytle of Blountstown and Allen Lytle and his wife, Michelle, also of Blountstown; grandchildren, Carolyn Fowler, Michael Lytle, John Lytle, III, Brittney Lytle, Madelynn Lytle, Ashley Lytle, and Jake Lytle; great grandchildren, Jewell Fowler, Mason Lytle, Corey Lytle, Alyssa Smith, and Jenny Williams; great-great grandchildren, Tucker Smith, Oaklyn Williams and Paisley Williams; a sister, Gail Koch and her husband, Bob of Crystal River; step-son, Ronnie Mason and his wife, Suzanne of North Carolina; two step-brothers, Lynn Griner and his wife, Ginny of Apalachicola and Larry Griner and his wife, Linda of Quincy; and a brother-in-law, Harry Cumbaa.
The family will receive friends noon-2:00 p.m., Thursday, August 30 at Blountstown First Baptist Church with Reverend Tim Rhoads officiating. Services will follow at 2:00 p,m. at the church. Interment will be in Old Shiloh Cemetery.
