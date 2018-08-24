Mrs. Christine Ellen Carroll, age 89, of Altha, passed away Tuesday, August 21, 2018 in Marianna, FL.
Christine was born on January 9, 1929 in Tifton, GA to William Hansel Williams and Ellen Bell (Blair) Williams and had lived in Altha for the past several years coming from Panama City. She was a retired motel owner and was a member of the Life More Abundant Church in Bristol, FL. Christine was preceded in death by her parents, William Hansel Williams and Ellen Bell (Blair) Williams, husband, Norman Earl Carrol, 2 daughters, Linda Jordan and Norma Jean Smith, niece, Gwen Wells. Words cannot describe the feelings when it comes to the final thoughts of the passing of someone dear to your heart. Christine Carroll is no different. Christine was strong willed and dedicated to her beliefs in God. Now she is on her way to the Promised Land that she so richly deserves. God has fulfilled his promise to her by preparing a place beside him in the kingdom of everlasting life. A place of pure bliss without despair and discontent. On Christine’s final journey, we need not pray for her on her journey because she is praying for us on our journey.
Survivors include,
Sister, Clara McCroan of Altha, FL
Brother, Leroy Williams and wife, Laura of Marianna, FL
Nieces and nephews, Terry Soltis and husband, Ed; Dan McCroan and wife, Melanie; Randy McCroan and wife, Treva; Claudette McNeil and husband, Warren; Bruce Williams and wife, Tracy and Jessica Stewart
Several grandchildren
Funeral services will be held Friday, August 24, 2018 at 11:00 am (CDT) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Brandon Whitt officiating. Private family interment services will follow at Pope Cemetery in Sneads, FL. The family will receive friends Friday, August 24, 2018 from 10:00 am (CDT) until service time at 11:00 am (CDT) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.