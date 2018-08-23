Supt. Yoder urging voters to vote YES to renew 1/2¢ sales tax for local schools

CALHOUN COUNTY, FL – Today, Calhoun County Superintendent of Schools Ralph Yoder announced that the Calhoun County School Board (CCSB) has an important initiative on the August 28th primary election ballot.
Vote YES on 1/2 cent tax for local schools
In 2008, the voters of Calhoun County passed a 1/2 cent sales tax referendum to be in effect for ten (10) years. Since its implementation, the 1/2 cent has generated approximately $450,000 annually that has been invested in Calhoun County schools. The CCSB is seeking renewal of the sales tax for an additional ten (10) years.
The CCSB has made a commitment to funding campus safety enhancements as a priority in the 2018-2019 budget. The funds generated from the renewal of this sales tax will be used for capital improvements, which include safety enhancements at each campus. Your support of the renewal of this sales tax will help enhance safety measures for our students and staff.
No Impact on Property Taxes
The renewal of the 1/2 cent sales tax referendum will not have an impact on property taxes in Calhoun County. This sales tax will only be imposed on the goods and services purchased in Calhoun County. Consequently, only those who purchase items in Calhoun County will pay this tax, including visitors who stop and buy supplies as they’re passing through Calhoun County on their way to the beach or other destinations.
Superintendent Yoder stated, “I am so thankful that the voters of Calhoun County have always supported high quality education, and school safety. Over the past ten years, the Calhoun County School District has been fiscally responsible by investing the funds to improve facilities, increase technology in the classrooms, support student achievement, and continually improve school safety and security. I humbly ask that you continue to support our students, staff, and schools.”
Please vote YES for the 1/2 cent sales tax on August 28th!