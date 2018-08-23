Woman’s Club back to school inservice

On Saturday, August 18th, District Two Florida Federation of Woman’s Club members gathered at the historic Marianna Woman’s Clubhouse for their “back to school” inservice. The state is divided into fourteen districts with District Two comprised of two Woman’s Clubs in Panama City and one in Apalachicola, Blountstown, Chattahoochee, Chipley and Marianna. The call to the meeting, issued by District Two Director Jane Powell, extended an invitation to newly elected Club Presidents, Secretaries and Club Operation Smile Chairmen.
District Two officers and chairmen for 2018-2020 were introduced during the plenary session. Blountstown Woman’s Club is honored to have Peggy Frith serve as District Secretary, Helen Maloy serve as District Parliamentarian and Sandy Voss serve as District Membership Chairman. Break out sessions offered specifics on growing leaders, retaining members and energizing service projects to benefit Operation Smile.
Service projects expand an array of interests. If you’d like more information on how you can live the volunteer spirit visit our GFWC Blountstown Woman’s Club.