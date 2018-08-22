Sheriff's Log for 08-22-18

CALHOUN COUNTY
August 15
Amy Dyanne Jackson - larc/theft is 300. or more but less than 5,000 dollars; burglary of unoccupied dwelling, unarmed, no assault/battery
Ashley Odom - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
August 16
Shawn Ryan Blevins - aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony
Elton John Pitts - VOP; contempt of court/circuit or county
August 17
Gary B. Jordan - probation violation/violation of probation; synth narcotic-sell/sell of controlled substance synthetic marijuana
August 18
Thaddeu Evans Alston - out of county warrant
Curtis Huie - assault/intent threat to do violence; battery /touch or strike
Herman U. Yon - nonmoving traffic violation/driving while license suspended, 2nd offense; cocaine-possess/possess cocaine

LIBERTY COUNTY
August 14
Linda Carol Bice - holding for Gulf Co.
Dallas Rodesha Hogans - follow harass threaten with death or injury
Angel Shackleford - holding for Gulf Co.
Bridgett Grace Steward - violation of conditional release
August 15
Amy Jackson - burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, grand theft over $300 less than $5,000 dollars
Marvin Stanton - probation violation
August 16
Arthur Gene Boone, Jr - violation of probation
James Goff - lew lascivious behavior-molest victim less than 12 years of age, offender 18 years of age or older
August 17
Curtis Lee Harris - serving weekends
Ladora Lee Nunnery - violation of probation
Dekenerick St. Reynolds - out of county warrant, marijuana-possess-not more than 20 grams
Alan Dale Sjoken - drug equipment-possess-and or use; amphetamine-possess-with intent to sell manufacture deliver, schedule V
Karen Helene Summerlin - serving weekends

The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.


