Sheriff's Log for 08-22-18

CALHOUN COUNTY
August 15
Amy Dyanne Jackson - larc/theft is 300. or more but less than 5,000 dollars; burglary of unoccupied dwelling, unarmed, no assault/battery
Ashley Odom - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
August 16
Shawn Ryan Blevins - aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony
Elton John Pitts - VOP; contempt of court/circuit or county
August 17
Gary B. Jordan - probation violation/violation of probation; synth narcotic-sell/sell of controlled substance synthetic marijuana
August 18
Thaddeu Evans Alston - out of county warrant
Curtis Huie - assault/intent threat to do violence; battery /touch or strike
Herman U. Yon - nonmoving traffic violation/driving while license suspended, 2nd offense; cocaine-possess/possess cocaine
