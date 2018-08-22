Legals for 08/22/18

Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Terry Monlyn is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO.143
YEAR OF 2011
Parcel #33-1N-08-0180-0017-1001
Lot of land Commencing at the NE Corner of Lot 10 in Block 17 of L.T. Fields Sub-Division of Yon’s Plat of Blountstown, as on file in the Clerk’s Office and run South 50 feet, thence East 50 feet, thence North 50 feet, thence West 50 feet, to Point of Beginning, all in Block 17, of L.T. Fields Sub-Division of Yon’s Tract of Blountstown, as on file in the Clerk’s Office of Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Alford McCollough (EST)
16072 SW McCollough Drive
Blountstown, FL 32424
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on August 30, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
State Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP) Program
Interested parties wishing to view or have a copy of the “SHIP” Annual Reports for fiscal years 15/16, 16/17 and 17/18 may do so in the Clerk’s Office at the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, FL.
Members of the public may submit written comments on the report to the county in Clerk’s Office at the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130 by 2:00 pm Monday, September 10th, 2018. Written public comments shall identify the author by name and address.
Legal Notice
ALTHA GRAVITY SEWER PROJECT PROJECT # 013.103
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Town of Altha will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in constructing the following project:
ALTHA GRAVITY SEWER PROJECT
The project will include the installation of approximately 1,000 LF of 8” PVC Gravity Sewer from the Altha School Lift Station to four local businesses to connect onto the wastewater collection system. The project will also include the installation of a duplex grinder pump station.
Plans and specifications can be obtained at Dewberry Engineers, Inc. 20684 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-3300. The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 180 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $100.00 per day.
Bids will be received until 2:00 p.m.CST, on Wednesday, September 5th , 2018 at Altha Town Hall, 25586 Main Street, Altha, Florida 32421, and will be opened and read publicly on Wednesday, September 5th , 2018 at 2:05 p.m. CST. All Bids shall be submitted in an envelope clearly marked “Sealed Bid – ALTHA GRAVITY SEWER PROJECT”. The Town reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
Cost for Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. Checks should be made payable to DEWBERRY ENGINEERS, INC.
If you have any questions, please call Noah Byler at (850) 674-3300 or email him at nbyler@dewberry.com.