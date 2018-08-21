Josephine “Tina” Strickland, age 78, of Blountstown passed away Friday, August 10, 2018.
Born in Clarksville, May 24, 1940, Tina was the daughter of the late Theo and Martha B. (Huff) Strickland. She lived all her life in Blountstown and was a cook for Liberty Intermediate Care Facility. Tina was of the Holiness faith.
In addition to her parents, Theo and Martha Strickland, she was preceded in death by her brother, Troy Hough and a great grandchild, Ashton Allen.
Survivors include her sons, James Rickey Allen and his wife, Mandy of Blountstown and Floyd Brown and his wife, Pam, also of Blountstown; five grandchildren, Amanda Mullins and significant other, Robert Chasteen of Bristol, Sabrina Allen of Blountstown, Jessica Allen and husband, Morro of Mexico, James Allen of Blountstown, Alexis Allen of Bristol; step-granddaughter, Jessica Hill of Blountstown; fifteen great grandchildren, J.D., Angelica, Jasmyne, Hunter, Will, Jaylen, Landen, MyKayla, Alexis, Alfonso, Madison, Brayden, Macie, Jett, and Braxton; and a sister, Carolyn McNair of Altha.
Memorialization will be by cremation.
Adams Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.