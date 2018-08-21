Mrs. Estelle Dawson Reeder, age 99, of Altha, FL went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at Blountstown Health and Rehab Center after a long and prosperous life.
Mrs. Estelle was born on April 11, 1919 in Calhoun County and had resided in Calhoun County all of her life. She was retired from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office where she cooked, cleaned, dispatched, kept the books and raised a family for twenty years. After retirement, you were likely to see her in town on Fridays at the beauty parlor or grocery store. Only a few select people ever got to see her without her hair fixed and make-up on. Mrs. Estelle is preceded in death by her parents, William Henry and Minnie Ola (Fowler) Dawson; husband, W.C. Reeder; son, Bill Reeder; two grandsons, Tait Reeder and Billy Reeder; two brothers and two sisters.
Survivors include her daughter, Pat Reeder of Blountstown, FL; two granddaughters, Wendy Reeder of Altha and Dawson Reeder of Blountstown; one great-granddaughter, Caylynn Reeder of Altha; one sister, Cleo Allen and husband, Junior of Cairo, GA and numerious nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Saturday, August 18, 2018 at 2:00 pm (CDT) at Clarksville Baptist Church in Clarksville with Reverend Glynn Dunham officiating. Interment followed in Clarksville Cemetery where she will be laid to rest by her husband of 38 years.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.