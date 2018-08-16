Mr. Lewis Phillips, age 74, of Greenwood, FL passed away Wednesday, August 8, 2018 in Blountstown, FL.
Lewis was born on May 27, 1944 in Greensboro, FL to Clifford Phillips and Dola Glisson Phillips and had lived in Calhoun, Liberty and Jackson Counties for most of his life. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Lewis was an avid hunter, fisherman and truly enjoyed cooking and taking care of his children. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford Phillips and Dola Glisson Phillips, uncle, Louie Phillips and a step-daughter, Haley Fennell.
Survivors include,
3 sons, Don Horton of Altha, FL
Clifford Phillips of Albany, GA
Dewayne Phillips of Bristol, FL
1 daughter, Amy Sophia and husband, Brad of Greenwood, FL
3 sisters, Doris Culver of Panama City, FL
Alma Skipper of Marianna, FL
Mary Shephard and husband, David of Marianna, FL
6 grandchildren, Amber Williams, Robert Neel, Cody Payne, Gavin Phillips, Memphis Phillips and Brody Phillips
5 great-grandchildren
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 11, 2018 at 11:00 am (CDT) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend David Shephard officiating. Memorialization will be by cremation. The family will receive friends Saturday, August 11, 2018 from 10:00 am (CDT) until service time at 11:00 am (CDT) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.