Tigers will host Chipley in Classic

TIGER FANS IT IS THAT TIME AGAIN...THURSDAY NIGHT LIGHTS in Blounstown this week at 7 pm at Bowles Field. The Blountstown Fighting Tigers will take on the Chipley Tigers in our Preseason Classic Game. The varsity Tigers will play the first 3 Qtrs and then the JV will play a Quarter against their JV. Come out and support our Team and Players. Also, don't forget to go support our Varsity Lady Tiger Volleyball Team Tuesday for their Classic opener at the BHS GYM.
This past Saturday, the Tigers played a half of football vs Wewa in the officials scrimmage down in Wewa. After trailing 6-0, the Tigers stormed back, led by big plays from Treven Smith (2 Tds and 1 Interception) , Trent Peacock (78 yard TD Run) and Alex Valdez (several key long runs) to defeat the Wewa Gators, 20-6.
The Tiger defense woke up after the first Gator drive and smothered them the rest of the half. Both young offensive and defensive lines dominated the 2nd Qtr of the scrimmage. Abrey Johnson and Blase Obryan led the stingy defense in the 2nd Qtr.
With that being said, we saw plenty of mistakes and things the Tigers will be working on this week including cutting out silly penalties and being more disciplined in their techniques and assignments on defense and offense. Wewa was a very well coached team and all the rumor mill had them being a very salty group up front on both sides of the ball. After getting a wake up call, I love how our young group of Tigers responded in an explosive 2nd Qtr to win 20-6. As we tell our players, that is behind us and we must keep improving and stay the course to get where we want to be in late October and early November.
Chipley and Blountstown are known to always play each other very tough. We expect nothing different this week. Chipley plays a hard nosed brand of football running the I formation and playing a 4-3 defense. They are led by a solid backfield and always have big linemen. Come out to Bowles Field, be loud, get fired up and help the Blountstown Tigers start the year off right. Our Staff and Players think of our fans as the "12th Man" . Our kids know when the stands are packed and it gets them really excited to show up and show out for their Community. See you there. Don't forget to buy your season tickets before Thursday for $30 each. ITS GREAT TO BE A BLOUNTSTOWN TIGER!!!!