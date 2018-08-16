Back to School Rally at BHS

IT’S GREAT TO BE A BLOUNTSTOWN TIGER!!! Blountstown High School started the school year off in style on Friday morning with an assembly of the whole student body in the auditorium.
On Friday night, the Community Pep Rally took place, highlighting football, volleyball and cheerleading. On Saturday morning the Blountstown High School Fighting Tigers took to the field in Wewahitchka for an officials jamboree.
The Tigers defeated the Wewa Gators 20-6. On Tuesday August 14th, the volleyball classic will take place in the BHS gymnasium starting at 4 pm. The Lady Tigers will play at 4pm against North Bay Haven and at 7pm against Chipley. Come out and support the Lady Tigers. On Thursday August 16th, the Football Pre-Season Classic will take place at Bowles Field starting at 7pm.
The Blountstown Tigers will take on the Chipley Tigers. Come on out and support our players. And as always, it’s great to be a Blountstown Tiger!