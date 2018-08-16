U.S. Rep. Neal Dunn makes visit to Barkman Apiaries

CALHOUN COUNTY, FL – Barkman Apiaries was honored to welcome U.S. Representative Neal Dunn, M.D. to their Calhoun County location Tuesday, August 7th.
Dunn is a member of the House Agriculture Committee, and was recently appointed to the House-Senate Farm Bill 2018 Conference Committee. He has been visiting different agriculture producers across the region over the past few weeks. During his stop at Barkman Apiaries, Regional Manager Al Bryant gave an overview of the bee industry, and discussed current legislative issues facing beekeepers.
One issue is the development and release of an insect specifically created to eradicate the invasive tallow tree. Bryant says releasing such a beetle could be detrimental to local and regional beekeepers. His concern is how scientists could guarantee the beetles would not affect the treasured tupelo trees, or otherwise negatively impact the existing native ecosystem. Releasing a non-native insect to combat a non-native tree doesn't seem like the best answer to Bryant, nor to many others in the business.
Another issue facing the industry is regulations on the hauling of hives across the country. Current regulations limit the number of consistent hours drivers can be on the road, forcing trucks to stop for extended periods of time during the sunlight hours. When trucks are not in motion, there is no air circulation, hives can quickly overheat in the sun, and bees often die.
Barkman’s, as well as many other commercial apiaries, transport their bees across the country several times a year to pollinate various crops. For example, in the spring Barkman transports almost all their hives from Calhoun County, Florida to California to pollinate their almond crop. Later, the same hives are hauled to Michigan for prized honey crops such as star thistle and autumn olive. Bryant says that without changes to existing regulations, many beekeepers could go out of business. He spoke to Rep. Dunn about a revision to allow professional drivers to keep bees moving during sunlight hours, and to offer flexibility if in proximity to a delivery point.
Dunn said while visiting the apiary he learned how different types of agriculture are related. He was anxious to discuss potential solutions, and pledged to work with Bryant and other industry leaders to address some of the legislative and regulatory limits imposed at the federal level.
"A large percentage of your fruits and vegetables across the country could not be produced without having bees pollinate them," said Bryant. “Just the fact that we have a current U.S. Congressman willing to sit down and talk to me about the bee industry, and how we can work through some of our issues, is very encouraging.”
For more information on Barkman Apiaries, visit www.barkmanhoney.com
or call 850-237-2829. To contact Rep. Neal Dunn’s office, visit https://dunn.house.gov
or call 850-891-8610.