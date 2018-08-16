Blountstown Police Department hosts second Annual National Night Out

The Blountstown Police Department held their second Annual National Night Out on Tuesday, August 7th.
People from our community gathered together on the square in Blountstown for an evening of games, face-painting, balloons, food, prizes, and fellowship.
Businesses and organizations from around the county set up booths with information and free items. The kids enjoyed taking pictures and shaking hands with McGruff.
A great evening of fun was had by all, and we are excited for next year’s Night Out!