Pioneer Settlement hosts annual Ice Cream Social

The Panhandle Pioneer Settlement haeld its annual Ice Cream Social in the Frink Gym Friday night, August 10. Young and old enjoyed delicious ice cream. Guests enjoyed homemade ice cream, refreshments, and games.
The Panhandle Pioneer Settlement is a living museum documenting rural life in NW Florida since the early 1800s. It is located in Sam Atkins Park, about 1 mile west of the intersection of Hwy. 71 and Hwy. 20. Follow Hwy. 20 West out of Blountstown. Look for signs for Sam Atkins Park. Turn north at Lindy’s Fried Chicken (Silas Green St.). Follow the signs.