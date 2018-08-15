Sheriff's Log for 08-15-18

CALHOUN COUNTY
August 8
Mark Anthony Derosia - battery/touch or strike
Kayla Leanne Burke - probation violation/violation of probation
August 9
Shane Adam Coburn - amphetamine-sell/within 1000 ft of worship or business, schedule II, III or IV, amphetamine-sell/within worship or business, schedule II, III or IV
August 10
Crystal Lynn Metzler - out of county warrant
August 11
Ida Pearl Hall - aggravated battery/cause bodily harm or disability
Jodi Melissa Johnson - probation violation/violation of probation
Dave Peterson - synth narcotic-possess with sell mfg or deliver schedule I or II
Clifford Lewis Phillips - withhold support/non support of children or spouse
Victoria Ammons-Chason - synth narcotic-possess/with sell mfg or deliver schedule I or II
Cathy Marie Bailey - assault/intent threat to do violence, disturbing peace/breach peace
Saprina Arnitra Davis - nonmoving traffic violation/drive while license suspended habitual offender, drugs-possess/methamphetamine within 1000 ft. school/child care facility, drugs/possess new legend drug without prescription, drugs/possess new legend drug without prescription

LIBERTY COUNTY
August 6
Cassie J. Taylor - VOP
August 7
Donna Bickerstaff - hallucinogen-mfg-schedule II
August 8
Kayla Leanne Burke - holding for Calhoun
Crystal Finley - larc-petit theft, 1st degree 100 less 300 dollars
August 9
Sammey O. Hall - VOP
Kristolee Rose Lambertson - possession of paraphernalia
August 10
Lisa Console - possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia
Curtis Lee Harris - serving weekends
Sarah Nicole Hays - holding for Calhoun
Megan Sims - failure to appear
Karen Helene Summerlin - serving weekends
August 11
Cathy Marie Bailey - simple assault-intent threat to do violence
Sprina Arnitra Davis - drugs-possess-with sell 1000 ft. college methaq mecloq schedule I
Victoria Denise Ammons - drugs-possess-poss meth w/intent to sell, manufacture deliver
Ida Pearl Hall - aggravated battery - use bodily harm or disability
Jodi Melissa Johnson - probation violation

The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.


