Sheriff's Log for 08-15-18

CALHOUN COUNTY
August 8
Mark Anthony Derosia - battery/touch or strike
Kayla Leanne Burke - probation violation/violation of probation
August 9
Shane Adam Coburn - amphetamine-sell/within 1000 ft of worship or business, schedule II, III or IV, amphetamine-sell/within worship or business, schedule II, III or IV
August 10
Crystal Lynn Metzler - out of county warrant
August 11
Ida Pearl Hall - aggravated battery/cause bodily harm or disability
Jodi Melissa Johnson - probation violation/violation of probation
Dave Peterson - synth narcotic-possess with sell mfg or deliver schedule I or II
Clifford Lewis Phillips - withhold support/non support of children or spouse
Victoria Ammons-Chason - synth narcotic-possess/with sell mfg or deliver schedule I or II
Cathy Marie Bailey - assault/intent threat to do violence, disturbing peace/breach peace
Saprina Arnitra Davis - nonmoving traffic violation/drive while license suspended habitual offender, drugs-possess/methamphetamine within 1000 ft. school/child care facility, drugs/possess new legend drug without prescription, drugs/possess new legend drug without prescription
