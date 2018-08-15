Legals for 08/15/18

Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Gwendolyn Pennywell is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 71
YEAR OF 2011
Parcel #31-1N-08-0720-0038-0900
Begin at the NE Corner of Section 31, Township 1 North, Range 8 West, and run West 330 feet, thence run South 60 feet, for the POINT OF BEGINNING, thence run South 60 feet thence West 140 feet, thence North 60 feet, thence East 140 feet, to the POINT OF BEGINNING, and being the same as Lot 9, of Block 38, of the Plat of Oakland Terrace Subdivision, which Block was vacated from said Plat by Resolution recorded in O.R. Book 69, Page 767, Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
George L. Horvat & Judy M. Horvat
4716 W. 4th St.
Duluth, MN. 55807
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on August 16, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Terry Monlyn is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO.143
YEAR OF 2011
Parcel #33-1N-08-0180-0017-1001
Lot of land Commencing at the NE Corner of Lot 10 in Block 17 of L.T. Fields Sub-Division of Yon’s Plat of Blountstown, as on file in the Clerk’s Office and run South 50 feet, thence East 50 feet, thence North 50 feet, thence West 50 feet, to Point of Beginning, all in Block 17, of L.T. Fields Sub-Division of Yon’s Tract of Blountstown, as on file in the Clerk’s Office of Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Alford McCollough (EST)
16072 SW McCollough Drive
Blountstown, FL 32424
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on August 30, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida