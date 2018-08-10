Jimmer Lee Pickron, Jr., age 71, of Wewahitchka, FL passed away Sunday, August 5, 2018 in Panama City, FL.
Jimmer Lee Pickron, Jr., age 71, of Wewahitchka, FL passed away Sunday, August 5, 2018 in Panama City, FL. Jimmer was born on June 10, 1947 in Kinard, FL to Jimmer Lee Pickron, Sr. and Louella Pitts Pickron and had lived in Calhoun and Gulf Counties for most of his life. He was a retired logger and a member of the Harbor of Refuge Lighthouse Church. Jimmer was preceded in death by his parents Jimmer Lee Pickron, Sr. and Louella Pitts Pickron, a brother, Tommy and a sister, Sue.
Survivors include,
Wife, Sharlotte Pickron of Wewahitchka, FL
4 daughters, Joanna Palmer and husband, Maylon of Wewahitchka, FL
Tracy Derreberry and husband, Jonathon of Black Mountain, NC
Cynthia Pickron and Anthony of Wewahitchka, FL
Diana Shields of Ashville, NC
2 brothers, Howard Pickron and wife, Merita of Kinard, FL
Norman Pickron of Kinard, FL
1 sister, Barbara Vickery and husband, Randy of Wewahitchka, FL
12 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren
Funeral services were held Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 11:00 am (CDT) at the Kinard Community Holiness Church with Sister Polly Armstrong officiating. The family received friends Thursday, August 9, 2018 from 10:00 am (CDT) until service time at 11:00 am (CDT) at the Kinard Community Holiness Church. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.