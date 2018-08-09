Tigers ready for 2018 season, Coach Johnson: “We are a family”

It has been an awesome summer with Tigers and coaching staff. We are coming off our first official week of practice and are gearing up for the fall.
The Tigers are a young but hungry group heading into our 2018 season. We are very pleased with our work ethic and attitude of the players. Last Friday we had a fantastic ending to our first week with a physically intense practice. We are looking forward to bringing that same intensity into our 2nd week.
The Varsity is dressing around 27 and the JV around that same number. We have only 3 starters back on each side of the ball and starting 2 Freshmen and 1 Soph on our Offensive Line right now. But, like I told our kids, we refuse to use the word "Rebuilding" in our locker room. We don't believe in that here at Blountstown. Our Program believes in the "next man up" approach and we will be a great football team by the time the frost hits the ground in late October.
We intend to hold the 2018 team to the same standards every other team that we have had here. The players are answering that challenge and they also believe in our team and where we intend to be in late October and November. Our staff has always and will always give the players a great chance to be successful and our players in turn give us 100% heart and effort.
We are a FAMILY.....and family means "FORGET ABOUT ME. I LOVE YOU" . The most impressive thing about our group of players in 2018 to me is their love of the game and each other. We have great chemistry and nobody complains about who gets the ball or the glory. 2018 is going to be a fun year for the Blountstown Tigers!
There are several important dates coming up for the Tigers. Friday night, August 10th, at 6:00 in the BHS Gym is the Community Pep Rally. Please come out and support all our athletes. Saturday around 1130 am the Tigers will take part in a short scrimmage against the Wewa Gators in Wewa. Finally, on August 16th, Thursday night, the Tigers will play Chipley at 7:00 at home in the Preseason Classic before opening the regular season vs Graceville on August 24th at home. I encourage everyone to buy season tickets this year as the season ticket money goes straight to benefit our players in the form of practice gear, meals, etc. Please contact Mrs Peacock at BHS to purchase your season tickets.
The Michael Guilford Camp for Kids will be held August 18 on a Saturday. The BES students should be getting that information given to them as school starts. Jay McClellan has done a fantastic job helping organize that for us this summer. We look forward to seeing and working with the FUTURE TIGERS!!!!
We are so fortunate to have the community, schools, and athletic programs we have here in Blountstown. This summer, we have had so much support from our community, from alumni, parents, and local churches to help make sure our players ate after workouts and our late practices last week. They will continue to help with such things throughout the season.
Just this past Friday a businessman who owns "ORION COOKERS" drove down from Atlanta , cooked 65lbs of BBQ, brought all the sides and helped serve our young men a meal after a long wet week of football at no cost. We are so blessed, but before he left he told me he would do it again and was amazed at how hard our young men worked and at how well mannered they were and how they carried themselves. That's a compliment to our community, families, teachers and coaches. Its not like this everywhere.
We should all be very proud to be a BLOUNTSTOWN TIGER!!!! ITS GREAT TO BE A BLOUNTSTOWN TIGER!!! See you at the Games. Come support these great young men.
Coach Beau Johnson