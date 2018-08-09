The staff of the Calhoun County School District (CCSD) and I are excited to welcome our students back to begin the 2018-2019 school year.
I am grateful for the opportunity to work alongside the staff of educational professionals as we serve to teach and guide our students’ learning and give them all the brightest future possible.
It is with great pride in our students and staff, whose hard work and determination, earned the distinction of being one of only twenty school districts in the State of Florida graded as an “A” school district for the 2017-2018 school year. As we begin the 2018-2019 school year, I know that our students and staff will continue to build upon this great accomplishment, and continue to achieve academic, athletic and extracurricular success.
Safety Measures,
School Safety Specialist
As we look forward to welcoming students back to school on August 10th, our district staff has worked tirelessly this summer to prepare our facilities for the new school year.
The safety and security of our students and staff has been, and will always be a top priority to everyone employed by the CCSD. Following the tragedy in Parkland in February, the Calhoun County School Board (CCSB), the members of our staff, and I, immediately began implementing additional safety measures to enhance the safety and security of our campuses.
In compliance with new legislative mandates, the CCSD named Neva Miller as the District School Safety Specialist. The responsibilities as the School Safety Specialist is critical to ensuring that the CCSD continues to implement safety protocols to make certain the safety and security of our students and staff is of paramount priority.
Half Cent Sales Tax Referendum
The CCSB has made a commitment to funding campus safety enhancements as a priority in the 2018-2019 budget. One of the ways that you can assist the CCSD in improving the safety and security of each school campus in Calhoun County is by supporting the renewal of the “half cent sales tax” referendum that is on the August 28 primary election ballot. The funds generated from the renewal of this sales tax will be used for capital improvements, which include safety enhancements at each campus.
Although the legislature has increased the safe schools allocations for each of the 67 school districts in Florida, it simply isn't enough to cover the safety and security measures necessary to better secure all of our campuses. Your support of the renewal of this sales tax will help enhance safety measures for our students and staff.
Thank You
As we begin this new year, I would like to take this opportunity to express my heartfelt appreciation to our community for your continued and ongoing support for our students, staff, schools, athletic programs and extracurricular activities. Our teachers, support staff and administrators are grateful for your commitment to assisting us in ensuring that all of our students receive a high quality education in our public schools.
We look forward to a great year ahead and we thank you for entrusting your children's education to the leadership and staff of the CCSD.
Sincerely,
Ralph Yoder
Calhoun County
Superintendent of Schools