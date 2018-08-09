Inaugural Market October 6

Main Street Blountstown is proud to announce the launch of the Main Street Farmers Market!

This market will be the 2nd Saturday of the month May-October beginning in 2019, from 8am -12n cst. at the intersection of Hwy 20 and 71!

We will have an Inaugural Market October 6, 2018 to showcase what is to come in the Spring!

Homemade and/or homegrown products ONLY! Parking maps will be posted soon.

Vendor Applications will be available soon! For more information or to become a vendor please email Jami Daniels Joe at MainstreetBlountstown@gmail.com
