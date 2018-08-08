Sheriff's Log for 08-08-18

CALHOUN COUNTY
August 1
Deana Kay Chastain - opium or deriv-distrib/schedule I or II
James Cleveland Davidson - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
Cheyenne Renee Williams - drugs-possess/listed chemical for manufacture control substance
August 2
Donna Marie Dawsey - drugs-sell/methamphetamine within 1000 ft of worship/business
Damien Houston - drugs-possess/possess methamphetamine, narcotic equipment-possess/narcotic equipment-possess and or use
Christopher Luke Lucas - withhold support/non support of children or spouse
Lawrence Mactavish - contempt of court/circuit or county
Lori Williams Sansom - drugs-sell/sell methamphetamine, drugs-sell/sell methamphetamine, public order crimes/use 2 way communication device to facilitate felony
Cheyenne R. Williams - drugs-possess-listed chemical wit manufacture controlled substance
August 3
Starla Lynn Bruner - fraud-imperson/use/poss ID of another person without consent, fraud-imperson/use/poss ID of another person without consent, fraud-imperson/use/poss ID of another person without consent
Gary B. Jordan - drugs-sell/within 200 ft. public housing methaq mecloq sch I
Patrick Todd Lee - drugs-possess/possess methamphetamine
Brendan Dale McCardle - prob violation/violation of probation
August 4
Stephen Spencer Ayers - battery/touch or strike
Anthony Brown - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
Eduardo Gomez - battery/touch or strike
August 5
Rodney Wayne Caruthers - out of county warrant, out of county warrant
Kaleb Price - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
