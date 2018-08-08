Sheriff's Log for 08-08-18

Wednesday, August 8. 2018
CALHOUN COUNTY
August 1
Deana Kay Chastain - opium or deriv-distrib/schedule I or II
James Cleveland Davidson - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
Cheyenne Renee Williams - drugs-possess/listed chemical for manufacture control substance
August 2
Donna Marie Dawsey - drugs-sell/methamphetamine within 1000 ft of worship/business
Damien Houston - drugs-possess/possess methamphetamine, narcotic equipment-possess/narcotic equipment-possess and or use
Christopher Luke Lucas - withhold support/non support of children or spouse
Lawrence Mactavish - contempt of court/circuit or county
Lori Williams Sansom - drugs-sell/sell methamphetamine, drugs-sell/sell methamphetamine, public order crimes/use 2 way communication device to facilitate felony
Cheyenne R. Williams - drugs-possess-listed chemical wit manufacture controlled substance
August 3
Starla Lynn Bruner - fraud-imperson/use/poss ID of another person without consent, fraud-imperson/use/poss ID of another person without consent, fraud-imperson/use/poss ID of another person without consent
Gary B. Jordan - drugs-sell/within 200 ft. public housing methaq mecloq sch I
Patrick Todd Lee - drugs-possess/possess methamphetamine
Brendan Dale McCardle - prob violation/violation of probation
August 4
Stephen Spencer Ayers - battery/touch or strike
Anthony Brown - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
Eduardo Gomez - battery/touch or strike
August 5
Rodney Wayne Caruthers - out of county warrant, out of county warrant
Kaleb Price - criminal registration/convicted felon registration

LIBERTY COUNTY
July 30
Dylan L. Rogers - probation violation
Jay White - drug equip-possess-and or use, marijuana-possess-not more than 20 grams
August 1
Deana Kay Chastain - schedule I or II - use 2 way communication device to facilitate felony
August 2
Kimberly A. Clarkson - warrant violation of inj for protection
Christopher L. Graddy - failure to appear-written
August 3
Chris Lee Brown - failure to appear
Starla Lynn Bruner - use/poss ID of another person without consent
Donna Marie Dawsey - hallucinogen-mfg-schedule II
Curtis Lee Harris - promise to appear, serving weekends
Cresta Denise Morrison - poss of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia
Karen Helene Summerlin - serving weekends
William Webb - battery-on person 65 years of age or older

The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.


