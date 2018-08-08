Legals for 08/08/18
Posted by Administrator in Legals
Wednesday, August 8. 2018
aLegal Notice
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing construction services for the following project:
CR 274 Sidewalk
This project will include constructing a new sidewalk and associated drainage improvements along CR 274 in Altha, FL.
Plans and specifications can be obtained at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, 20859 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-5161. (For questions, please call Chelsea Snowden at (850) 674-5161 or at csnowden@fairpoint.net). The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 120 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
All bidders shall be pre-qualified with the Florida Department of Transportation per Section 2-1 of the
F.D.O.T. Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction, 2017 edition for: Grading, Drainage and Grassing, Seeding and Sodding.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set by the FDOT LAP Specifications, Section 8-10.2.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for the “CR 274 Sidewalk – Bid #2018-009”.
Bids will be received until 2:00 PM (CST) on Tuesday, August 28, 2018 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, August 28, 2018 at 6:00 PM (CST).
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
Cost for printed copies of Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Gwendolyn Pennywell is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 71
YEAR OF 2011
Parcel #31-1N-08-0720-0038-0900
Begin at the NE Corner of Section 31, Township 1 North, Range 8 West, and run West 330 feet, thence run South 60 feet, for the POINT OF BEGINNING, thence run South 60 feet thence West 140 feet, thence North 60 feet, thence East 140 feet, to the POINT OF BEGINNING, and being the same as Lot 9, of Block 38, of the Plat of Oakland Terrace Subdivision, which Block was vacated from said Plat by Resolution recorded in O.R. Book 69, Page 767, Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
George L. Horvat & Judy M. Horvat
4716 W. 4th St.
Duluth, MN. 55807
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on August 16, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Terry Monlyn is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO.143
YEAR OF 2011
Parcel #33-1N-08-0180-0017-1001
Lot of land Commencing at the NE Corner of Lot 10 in Block 17 of L.T. Fields Sub-Division of Yon’s Plat of Blountstown, as on file in the Clerk’s Office and run South 50 feet, thence East 50 feet, thence North 50 feet, thence West 50 feet, to Point of Beginning, all in Block 17, of L.T. Fields Sub-Division of Yon’s Tract of Blountstown, as on file in the Clerk’s Office of Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Alford McCollough (EST)
16072 SW McCollough Drive
Blountstown, FL 32424
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on August 30, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
CASE NO: 18-27PR
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF
JESS BROWN,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of Jess Brown, deceased, whose date of death was June 4, 2018, File Number 18-27PR is pending in the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 East Central Avenue, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424. The name and address of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate of whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this Notice is August 1, 2018.
Personal Representative:
Russell S. Roberts
Roberts, Roberts & Roberts
2879 Madison Street
Post Office Box 1544
Marianna, Florida 32447
(850) 526-3865
Attorney for Personal Representative
RUSSELL S. ROBERTS
ROBERTS, ROBERTS & ROBERTS
2879 MADISON STREET
POST OFFICE BOX 1544
MARIANNA, FLORIDA 32447
(850) 526-3865
FLORIDA BAR NO.: 0131441
ROBERTSLAWFIRMSERVICE@GMAIL.COM
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
OF THE STATE OF FLORIDA, IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY
CASE NO: 072018CP00004
IN RE: The Estate of
GEORGE BENJAMIN BAY,
Deceased.
NOTICE OF CREDITORS
(Summary Administration)
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the Estate of GEORGE BENJAMIN GAY, deceased, case number 072018CP00004, by the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, the address of which is 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424, that the total cash value of the estate does not exceed $75,000.00, and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:
Names: Malvenia L. Smith, P.O. Box 267, Altha, FL 32421; Asset, Share or Amount, 1/6
Name: Janice R. Lee, 6898 Hidden Brook Dr., Glouchster, VA 23062; Asset, 1/6
Name: Shirley R. Thornsbury, 3427 East Kivett Dr., Tr #17, High Point, NC 27260; Asset, 1/6
Name: Lamar A. Gay, 25512 NE Fuqua Circle, Altha, FL 32421; Asset, 1/6
Name: James H. Gay, P.O. Box 111, Altha, FL 32421; Asset, 1/6
Name: Allen Grant Gay, P.O. Box 111, Altha, FL 32421; Asset, 1/6
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is served within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS, DEMANDS AND OBJECTIONS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this Notice is August 1, 2018
PERSON GIVING NOTICE:
MALVENIA L. SMITH
P.O. Box 267
Altha, FL 32421
ATTORNEY FOR PERSON GIVING NOTICE:
GREG WILSON
Greg Wilson Law, LLC
P.O. Box 986
Chipley, FL 32428
Florida Bar No. 0641480
Legal Notice
PUBLIC NOTICE
The annual Information Return Form, 990 of the W.T. Neal Civic, Inc. is available for public inspection as of SE[TE,BER 30, 2018 at 17773 N. Pear St., Blountstown, Florida 32424.
Legal Notice
N O T I C E
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town of Altha, Florida, will consider a proposed Ordinance to be titled as follows:
AN ORDINANCE OF THE TOWN OF ALTHA, FLORIDA, PROVIDING FOR AN ELECTION BY THE REGISTERED VOTERS OF THE TOWN OF ALTHA TO DETERMINE IF THE CHARTER OF ALTHA SHALL BE AMENDED; PROVIDING FOR A STATEMENT OF THE PROPOSED AMENDMENT; PROVIDING AN ELECTION DATE; AND PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE.
The passage of the proposed Ordinance will be considered by a special meeting of the Town Council of the Town of Altha, Florida, at 5:30 P. M., on Monday, the_20th day of August, 2018, in the Town Hall, Altha, Florida.
A copy of the proposed Ordinance can be inspected by the public at the Town Clerk’s Office in the Town Hall, Altha, Florida.
All interested parties may appear at the meeting and be heard with respect to the proposed Ordinance.
WITNESS my Hand and Official Seal, this the 2nd day of August, 2018.
/s/ Carol Finiff
CAROL FINUFF. Town Clerk
Legal Notice
NOTICE
PUBLIC TESTING FOR THE 2018 PRIMARY ELECTION
(101.5612(2) F.S. and 101.65 F.S.)
The Calhoun County Canvassing Board for the 2018 Primary election will meet to conduct public testing of all election equipment to be used in the election. The Calhoun County Canvassing Board may designate a representative for testing.
When: Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. and will continue until complete.
Where: The Calhoun County SOE Office, 20859 Central Avenue East, Rm 117, Blountstown, FL 32424
Who: The candidates, representatives, committees of the current election, as well as the public are encouraged to observe.
In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, persons needing a special accommodation or an interpreter to participate in this proceeding should contact the Calhoun County Supervisor of Elections Office at (850) 674-8568 as soon as possible before the canvassing board meets.
Supervisor of Elections
Sharon Chason
Calhoun County, Florida
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing construction services for the following project:
CR 274 Sidewalk
This project will include constructing a new sidewalk and associated drainage improvements along CR 274 in Altha, FL.
Plans and specifications can be obtained at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, 20859 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-5161. (For questions, please call Chelsea Snowden at (850) 674-5161 or at csnowden@fairpoint.net). The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 120 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
All bidders shall be pre-qualified with the Florida Department of Transportation per Section 2-1 of the
F.D.O.T. Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction, 2017 edition for: Grading, Drainage and Grassing, Seeding and Sodding.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set by the FDOT LAP Specifications, Section 8-10.2.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for the “CR 274 Sidewalk – Bid #2018-009”.
Bids will be received until 2:00 PM (CST) on Tuesday, August 28, 2018 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, August 28, 2018 at 6:00 PM (CST).
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
Cost for printed copies of Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Gwendolyn Pennywell is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 71
YEAR OF 2011
Parcel #31-1N-08-0720-0038-0900
Begin at the NE Corner of Section 31, Township 1 North, Range 8 West, and run West 330 feet, thence run South 60 feet, for the POINT OF BEGINNING, thence run South 60 feet thence West 140 feet, thence North 60 feet, thence East 140 feet, to the POINT OF BEGINNING, and being the same as Lot 9, of Block 38, of the Plat of Oakland Terrace Subdivision, which Block was vacated from said Plat by Resolution recorded in O.R. Book 69, Page 767, Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
George L. Horvat & Judy M. Horvat
4716 W. 4th St.
Duluth, MN. 55807
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on August 16, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Terry Monlyn is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO.143
YEAR OF 2011
Parcel #33-1N-08-0180-0017-1001
Lot of land Commencing at the NE Corner of Lot 10 in Block 17 of L.T. Fields Sub-Division of Yon’s Plat of Blountstown, as on file in the Clerk’s Office and run South 50 feet, thence East 50 feet, thence North 50 feet, thence West 50 feet, to Point of Beginning, all in Block 17, of L.T. Fields Sub-Division of Yon’s Tract of Blountstown, as on file in the Clerk’s Office of Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Alford McCollough (EST)
16072 SW McCollough Drive
Blountstown, FL 32424
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on August 30, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
CASE NO: 18-27PR
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF
JESS BROWN,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of Jess Brown, deceased, whose date of death was June 4, 2018, File Number 18-27PR is pending in the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 East Central Avenue, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424. The name and address of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate of whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this Notice is August 1, 2018.
Personal Representative:
Russell S. Roberts
Roberts, Roberts & Roberts
2879 Madison Street
Post Office Box 1544
Marianna, Florida 32447
(850) 526-3865
Attorney for Personal Representative
RUSSELL S. ROBERTS
ROBERTS, ROBERTS & ROBERTS
2879 MADISON STREET
POST OFFICE BOX 1544
MARIANNA, FLORIDA 32447
(850) 526-3865
FLORIDA BAR NO.: 0131441
ROBERTSLAWFIRMSERVICE@GMAIL.COM
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
OF THE STATE OF FLORIDA, IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY
CASE NO: 072018CP00004
IN RE: The Estate of
GEORGE BENJAMIN BAY,
Deceased.
NOTICE OF CREDITORS
(Summary Administration)
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the Estate of GEORGE BENJAMIN GAY, deceased, case number 072018CP00004, by the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, the address of which is 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424, that the total cash value of the estate does not exceed $75,000.00, and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:
Names: Malvenia L. Smith, P.O. Box 267, Altha, FL 32421; Asset, Share or Amount, 1/6
Name: Janice R. Lee, 6898 Hidden Brook Dr., Glouchster, VA 23062; Asset, 1/6
Name: Shirley R. Thornsbury, 3427 East Kivett Dr., Tr #17, High Point, NC 27260; Asset, 1/6
Name: Lamar A. Gay, 25512 NE Fuqua Circle, Altha, FL 32421; Asset, 1/6
Name: James H. Gay, P.O. Box 111, Altha, FL 32421; Asset, 1/6
Name: Allen Grant Gay, P.O. Box 111, Altha, FL 32421; Asset, 1/6
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is served within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS, DEMANDS AND OBJECTIONS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this Notice is August 1, 2018
PERSON GIVING NOTICE:
MALVENIA L. SMITH
P.O. Box 267
Altha, FL 32421
ATTORNEY FOR PERSON GIVING NOTICE:
GREG WILSON
Greg Wilson Law, LLC
P.O. Box 986
Chipley, FL 32428
Florida Bar No. 0641480
Legal Notice
PUBLIC NOTICE
The annual Information Return Form, 990 of the W.T. Neal Civic, Inc. is available for public inspection as of SE[TE,BER 30, 2018 at 17773 N. Pear St., Blountstown, Florida 32424.
Legal Notice
N O T I C E
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town of Altha, Florida, will consider a proposed Ordinance to be titled as follows:
AN ORDINANCE OF THE TOWN OF ALTHA, FLORIDA, PROVIDING FOR AN ELECTION BY THE REGISTERED VOTERS OF THE TOWN OF ALTHA TO DETERMINE IF THE CHARTER OF ALTHA SHALL BE AMENDED; PROVIDING FOR A STATEMENT OF THE PROPOSED AMENDMENT; PROVIDING AN ELECTION DATE; AND PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE.
The passage of the proposed Ordinance will be considered by a special meeting of the Town Council of the Town of Altha, Florida, at 5:30 P. M., on Monday, the_20th day of August, 2018, in the Town Hall, Altha, Florida.
A copy of the proposed Ordinance can be inspected by the public at the Town Clerk’s Office in the Town Hall, Altha, Florida.
All interested parties may appear at the meeting and be heard with respect to the proposed Ordinance.
WITNESS my Hand and Official Seal, this the 2nd day of August, 2018.
/s/ Carol Finiff
CAROL FINUFF. Town Clerk
Legal Notice
NOTICE
PUBLIC TESTING FOR THE 2018 PRIMARY ELECTION
(101.5612(2) F.S. and 101.65 F.S.)
The Calhoun County Canvassing Board for the 2018 Primary election will meet to conduct public testing of all election equipment to be used in the election. The Calhoun County Canvassing Board may designate a representative for testing.
When: Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. and will continue until complete.
Where: The Calhoun County SOE Office, 20859 Central Avenue East, Rm 117, Blountstown, FL 32424
Who: The candidates, representatives, committees of the current election, as well as the public are encouraged to observe.
In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, persons needing a special accommodation or an interpreter to participate in this proceeding should contact the Calhoun County Supervisor of Elections Office at (850) 674-8568 as soon as possible before the canvassing board meets.
Supervisor of Elections
Sharon Chason
Calhoun County, Florida
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)