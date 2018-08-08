John Marvin Nichols, Th.D., age 94 went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, August 6, 2018 surrounded by his family.
He was born to Arthur and Idell Nichols on January 13, 1924. He was a long-time resident of Clarksville, Florida and had enjoyed sharing a home with his loving wife, Mary, in Crawfordville, Florida for the last 15 years. He graduated from Frink High School in 1941. In 1943, he joined the United States Navy to serve his country during World War II. After his military service, he graduated from the first co-ed class of Florida State University in 1950 with a bachelor’s degree in education. He later became the terminal manager for M R & R Trucking Company in Jacksonville and Tallahassee. While living in Jacksonville, Marvin accepted Jesus at the age of 40 and was devoted to Him for the remainder of his life as he shared the love of Jesus as a minister, pastor, and Chaplain. After accepting Christ, he desired to move back to Calhoun County Florida to establish a church in his hometown. He established Calvary Baptist Church in 1968 and served as a bi-vocational Pastor until 1983. These vocations included selling insurance, working at Wade Martin’s Funeral Home, and teaching DCT at Blountstown High School. In 1973 he became the Manager of the Calhoun-Liberty Employees Credit Union where he retired the first time in 1986. In 1983, he resigned from pastoring Calvary Baptist Church and received his Doctor of Theology from Gulf Coast Seminary. He then pastored a year at a small church near Brunswick Georgia before moving back to Clarksville. At the age of 65, he was hired by the Department of Corrections and served as a Chaplain from 1989 to 1996 and retired again. After this retirement, he pastored for several years at Clarksville Baptist Church and continued to minister to the inmates of north Florida state prisons through Homebound Prison Ministries until 2016. He has performed countless weddings and funerals in this region and was known to most as Preacher Nichols. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Idell Nichols, his wife and mother of his children, Dorothy Lord Nichols, his second wife Rhoda Kelly Nichols; his son, Gary Marvin Nichols and sister, Nellie Sewell.
He is survived by his loving and caring wife of 15 years, Mary Stokley Nichols of Crawfordville; one daughter, Karen Columbus and husband, Dave of Pace, FL, one son, Allan Nichols and wife, Cindy of Clarksville, FL, Bonnie Deering and husband, Billy of Tallahassee, FL, Jimmy Stokley and wife, Carol of Sopchoppy, FL, and David Stokley of Georgia; grandchildren; Gary Nichols and wife, Angela, Jared Nichols and wife, Shelly Matthew Nichols, Krista McGraw and husband, Andy, Megan Foster, Casey Taylor and husband, Nathan, Amy Pitts and husband, Dennis, Averi Albritton and husband, Joel Tyler Deering and Jonathan, William, and Matthew Stokely; great-grandchildren, Kara Nichols, Annalyn Nichols, Quinn and Naomi McGraw, Savannah, Gabe, and Ben Pitts, Levi and Callen Taylor. He is also survived by his sister, Lucille McCoy and husband, Robert McCoy.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at 4:00 pm (CDT) at Altha Church of God with Reverend James Bridwell officiating. Interment will follow at Poplar Head Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 8, 2018 from 3:00 pm (CDT) until service time at 4:00 pm (CDT) at Altha Church of God. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Covenant Care Hospice of Marianna and the Calhoun County Senior Citizens Association, Inc.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266