Rhett Wayne Shuler, 47, of Hosford, Florida, beloved husband, father, brother and friend, passed away on Sunday, August 5, 2018.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerry Wayne and Gail (Barber) Shuler and by grandparents, Sam and Ruth Shuler and Johnnie and Delcie Barber.
Rhett was born on January 2, 1971, in Tallahassee, Florida. He graduated from Liberty County High School in 1989 and then served a two year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Concepcion, Chile. He later graduated from Florida State University with a degree in international business and was currently employed with the Florida Department of Corrections. Rhett also worked with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Department, where he was proud to serve alongside his law enforcement family.
Rhett married Leena Abramo in the Atlanta LDS Temple and they are the proud parents of Helaman (16), Cannon (14) and Olivia (10). Rhett’s greatest treasure was his family and he loved spending time with them, especially following the children’s activities and watching movies (Superhero ones were his favorite!). He also had a firm testimony of Jesus Christ as his Savior and enjoyed sharing his testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ with anyone who would listen. Rhett was a gifted piano player and served in many church callings throughout his life. He was also an active member of the Liberty County Community, his beloved home.
Rhett is survived by his wife, Leena and by their children Helaman Wayne, Cannon Wayne and Olivia Gail. Also, by his siblings: Kiera, Terah (Duncan), Kylia (Brian), Meris (Joe), Garet (Jessie) and Jaren (Drew) and their families as well as by beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins and many friends.
Services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Bristol (12605 NW Myers Ann Street) on Wednesday, August 8, 2018. The visitation will be at 2:00pm, followed by the funeral service at 3:00pm. Burial will be at the Evans Family Cemetery in Telogia, Florida.
Todd Wahlquist with Bevis Funeral Home (850-642-3636, www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Shuler family with their arrangements.