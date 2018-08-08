Becky Dugan (Hand) 57, of Blountstown, passed away Wednesday, July 18, 2018.
Becky was born March 5, 1961 in Altha, FL to Seebron C. Hand and Erma (Maxine) Hand (Bodiford) and had lived in Calhoun County for over half of her life. Becky was stubborn right down till the last breath. Anyone who met her was better for the experience. She worked in customer service and was of the Baptist Faith.
Survivors include: her mother, Erma Maxine Hand; 2 brothers, Frank and Joseph Hand; 4 sisters, Susan Hand, Jessie Ehrich, Janie Hobbs and Sara Simmons; 2 daughters, Ashley Dugan and Brandy Dugan and many many nieces, nephews, and loved ones.
Memorial services were held Monday, July 23, 2018 at 2:00 pm (CDT) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel with Sister Martha Hyles officiating. Memorialization will be by cremation.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.