Betty Lee Bailey, 74, of Altha, Florida went to her heavenly home on August 1, 2018 in Blountstown, Fl.
Born on August 22, 1943 in Altha, Betty was the daughter of the late John Tinsley Bailey and Edna Bauldree Bailey. Betty grew up in Altha, FL and graduated from Altha School in 1961. She loved her classmates and stayed in touch with them until her passing. She had a love for traveling and lived all over the United States with her family. After traveling, she settled in Gainesville, FL working for the University of Florida in the administrative office and retiring after 30 years. She enjoyed her work but enjoyed cheering on the Florida Gators even more. When she wasn’t working or attending games you could find her at her river house in Wilson Springs on the Santa Fe River tending to her beautiful flowers, bird watching on the porch overlooking the river, coffee in hand. Betty was a member of a traveling square dancing team and also loved playing canasta with friends. Though she livened every room she entered and had a playful spirit – she helped everyone appreciate the simple pleasures in life – something that will always be instilled in her children and grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her daughter, Tammy Lynn Clemons, brother, Michael Bailey, and sister, Verna Ruth Melvin.
Survivors include two daughters, Vicki Whittington and husband, Archie, Ladona Kelley and husband Richard, one son, Charles Rocky Clemons; grandchildren, Anna, Tyler, Trent, Cecilia, Clark, Zeb, Charlie, and Ollyanna. One sister, Barbara Clemons, brother, John Charles (Bud) Bailey and wife Jean, and brother-in-law, Autry Melvin.
Funeral Services will be held Monday, August 6, 2018 at 2:00 pm (CDT) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel with Jimmy Baggett and Reverend Clint Clemons officiating. Interment will follow at Edenfield Cemetery in Altha, FL. The family will receive friends Monday, August 6, 2018 from 1:00 pm (CDT) until service time at 2:00 pm (CDT) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel. Betty’s final request is that you spend time with your children and grandchildren, take a dip in the river with your loved ones, laugh harder, and spread love and kindness to everyone you meet. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.