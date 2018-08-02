School District welcomes new faculty and staff

High School on Monday and Tuesday, July 30th – 31st for orientation and 2 days of teacher training where teachers received a warm welcome as well as necessary information and initiation into the school system.
Every first-year teacher has been matched with a mentor who will be working with the new teacher throughout the entire school year. Mentors work with their beginning teachers with topics such as strategies for “getting started” in the classroom, classroom management, parent involvement, standards –based instruction and school safety. Calhoun County School District is an “A” district that is committed to train staff for a high level of student achievement.
Teachers that participated in the orientation, starting with the front row from left to right: Marisa Melvin (BHS), Carson Flowers (BES), Haley Brady (BES), Monica Jones (Altha), Brandee Eady (Altha), Kathryn Rutherford (BHS), Mendy Bannerman (BES), Back row from left to right: Jim VanCleve (BHS), Amy Alderman (BHS), JP Leonard (BHS), Fallon Braxton (BES), Kimberly Lily (BHS), Mechelle Eastwood (BES), Deborah Graham (BES), Jacob Tolbert (BHS), Amanda Hutchins (Altha), Joseph Taylor (Altha), Chris Jenkins (BHS).
Welcome Aboard to our winning team!