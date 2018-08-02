Community BES clean up day

Thursday, August 2. 2018
On Saturday, July 28 members of the community came together at Blountstown Elementary School to prepare the campus for the new school year.

Volunteers painted, cleaned, and helped with landscaping to make the grounds nice and safe for the incoming students.





