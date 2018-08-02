K9 “Olly” sniffs out drugs; 31.5 grams of meth found

Thursday, August 2. 2018
During a routine traffic stop on July 27, Deputy Beck with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, deployed K9 “Olly” for a free air sniff around the vehicle driven by James Sparks of Youngstown.

Olly gave an alert to the vehicle for the odor of illegal narcotics. A search of the vehicle resulted in the findings of 31.5 grams of crystal Methamphetamine (ICE) and drug paraphernalia.

Sparks was booked into the Calhoun County Jail and faces charges for trafficking methampetamines, possession of drug equipment and violation of probation.
