CALHOUN COUNTY
July 25
Rodney Leon Broxton - withhold support/non support of children or spouse
Bobby Joseph Griffin - possess of weapon/by convicted felon firearm or conceal weapon
Patric Ann Knight - failure to appear for misdemeanor offense
Paul James McDaniel - battery/touch or strike
Devon Dewayne Sherrod - battery/cause bodily harm, resist officer with violence
July 26
Talris Terrell Brown - battery/touch or strike
James Timothy Champion - burglary of structure conveyance unarmed without piers inside, larc/petit 1st offense
Kimberly Autumn Dykes - larc/theft is 300 or more but less than 5000 dollars, violation of conditional release, violation of conditional release
July 27
Adam Gage Richerson - failure to appear for misdemeanor offense
July 28
Bradley Polan Darrell Hall, out of county warrant, out of county warranty
James Adam Sparks - amphetamine traffic/or methamphet tamine 14 grams or over, narcotic equipment-possess/narcotic equip-possess and or use, probation violation/violation of probation
July 29
Austin Ray Aguirre - battery/touch or strike
Sheriff's Log for 08-01-18
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)