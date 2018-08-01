Legals for 08/01/18
Posted by Administrator in Legals
Wednesday, August 1. 2018
Legal Notice
INVITATION TO BID
CALHOUN COUNTY
Notice is hereby given to all interested persons or firms that sealed bids will be accepted at the Calhoun County Clerk of Court Office located at the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424 NO LATER THAN 12:00 NOON (CT) on August 14, 2018 for the following product:
BID NAME: Request for Bid for the Calhoun County Annual Limerock Contract.
DESCRIPTION: The Calhoun County Board of Commissioners is seeking qualified vendors to respond to this Request for Bid for Limerock meeting FDOT Standard Specification Section 911 to be used in repairing various county roads.
BID OPENING:
Bids will be opened and received by the Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at 6:00 P.M. (CT).
Specifications and General Conditions may be obtained from the Calhoun County Clerk of Court Office, 20869 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424 between the hours of 8:00 A.M. (CT) and 4:00 P.M (CT) Monday through Friday. Information or inquiries may be made by contacting Clifford Edenfield, Calhoun County Road Superintendent at the Calhoun County Road Department, 16203 SW Charlie Wood Road, Blountstown, Florida or call 850-674-5235.
Bids SHALL be submitted in a sealed envelope and marked what the bid is for.
A sealed copy of test results from a certified testing laboratory verifying qualifying percentages of Calcium Carbonate (CaCO3) and Magnesium Carbonate (MgCO3) must be submitted with the bid as well as a sealed copy of FM 5-515 test results from a certified laboratory. All tests results shall not be greater than 90 days old on the bid submission date.
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to waive informalities in any bid, to accept and/or reject any or all bids, and to accept the bid in their judgment will be in the best interest of Calhoun County which will take into consideration of County transportation costs of material to Calhoun County.
EEO STATEMENT
Calhoun County is committed to assuring equal opportunity in the award of contracts, and therefore, complies with all laws prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, natural origin, age, and sex.
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
CASE NO. 2018-CP-000029
IN RE: ESTATE OF CLAUDE ELLIS NICHOLS,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of CLAUDE ELLIS NICHOLS, deceased, (”Decedent”) whose date of death was November 18, 2017 is pending in the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 20859 Central Avenue, E., Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702, WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is July 25, 2018.
Personal Representative:
Betty T. Nichols
19667 NW State Road 73
Clarksville, FL 32320
Attorney for Personal Representative:
J.C. Van Lierop, Attorney at Law
Florida Bar No. 70975
The Hartford Firm, PLLC
20735 Central Avenue East
Blountstown, Florida 32424
Phone (850-674-1020
Fax (850) 674-1033
Primary Email: jvanlierop@thehartfordfirm.com
Secondary Email:’
administration@thehartfordfirm.com
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUI
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 15000236CAAXMX
CITIFINANCIAL SERVICING LLC
Plaintiff,
-vs
CARLTON WAYNE LEE: SARAH D. LEE: STATE OF FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE: ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINST THE HEREIN NAMED INDIVIDUAL DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS
Defendant.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sale will be made pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment. Final Judgment was awarded on August 10, 2016 in Civil Case No. 15000236CAAXMX, of the Circuit Court of the FOURTEENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Calhoun County, Florida, wherein, CITIFINANCIAL SERVICING LLC is the Plaintiff, and CARLTON WAYNE LEE: SARAH D. LEE: STATE OF FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE: ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINST THE HEREIN NAMED INDIVIDUAL DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS
The Clerk of the Court, Carla Hand will sell to the highest bidder for cash at the front steps of the Calhoun County Courthouse at 20859 Central Ave., E, Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424 on September 16, 2018 the following real property set forth in said Final Summary Judgment, to wit at 11:00 a.m. CST.
ALL OF THE NE 1/4 OF SW 1/4 OF SECTION 19, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 8 WEST, LYING SOUTH OF STATE ROAD NO. 71. LESS AND EXCEPT THE SOUTH 112 YARDS OF THE ABOVE LANDS, ALSO LESS AND EXCEPT THAT DEEDED TO ARTHUR BAILEY AND HIS WIFE MARY NEIL BAILEY, AS PER DEED RECORDED IN OR BOOK 86, PAGE 135, PUBLIC RECORDS OF CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA.
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM WITHIN 60 DAYS AFTER THE SALE.
Witness my hand and the sale of the court on July 18, 2018.
If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator by mail at P.O. Box 1089, Panama City, FL 32402 at (850) 747-5338, at least seven (7) days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than seven (7) days. If you are hearing impaired, call 711.
CLERK OF COURT
Carla Hand
Lori Flowers, DC
Legal Notice
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing construction services for the following project:
CR 274 Sidewalk
This project will include constructing a new sidewalk and associated drainage improvements along CR 274 in Altha, FL.
Plans and specifications can be obtained at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, 20859 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-5161. (For questions, please call Chelsea Snowden at (850) 674-5161 or at csnowden@fairpoint.net). The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 120 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
All bidders shall be pre-qualified with the Florida Department of Transportation per Section 2-1 of the
F.D.O.T. Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction, 2017 edition for: Grading, Drainage and Grassing, Seeding and Sodding.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set by the FDOT LAP Specifications, Section 8-10.2.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for the “CR 274 Sidewalk – Bid #2018-009”.
Bids will be received until 2:00 PM (CST) on Tuesday, August 28, 2018 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, August 28, 2018 at 6:00 PM (CST).
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
Cost for printed copies of Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Gwendolyn Pennywell is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 71
YEAR OF 2011
Parcel #31-1N-08-0720-0038-0900
Begin at the NE Corner of Section 31, Township 1 North, Range 8 West, and run West 330 feet, thence run South 60 feet, for the POINT OF BEGINNING, thence run South 60 feet thence West 140 feet, thence North 60 feet, thence East 140 feet, to the POINT OF BEGINNING, and being the same as Lot 9, of Block 38, of the Plat of Oakland Terrace Subdivision, which Block was vacated from said Plat by Resolution recorded in O.R. Book 69, Page 767, Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
George L. Horvat & Judy M. Horvat
4716 W. 4th St.
Duluth, MN. 55807
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on August 16, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Terry Monlyn is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO.143
YEAR OF 2011
Parcel #33-1N-08-0180-0017-1001
Lot of land Commencing at the NE Corner of Lot 10 in Block 17 of L.T. Fields Sub-Division of Yon’s Plat of Blountstown, as on file in the Clerk’s Office and run South 50 feet, thence East 50 feet, thence North 50 feet, thence West 50 feet, to Point of Beginning, all in Block 17, of L.T. Fields Sub-Division of Yon’s Tract of Blountstown, as on file in the Clerk’s Office of Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Alford McCollough (EST)
16072 SW McCollough Drive
Blountstown, FL 32424
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on August 30, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
CASE NO: 18-27PR
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF
JESS BROWN,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of Jess Brown, deceased, whose date of death was June 4, 2018, File Number 18-27PR is pending in the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 East Central Avenue, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424. The name and address of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate of whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this Notice is August 1, 2018.
Personal Representative:
Russell S. Roberts
Roberts, Roberts & Roberts
2879 Madison Street
Post Office Box 1544
Marianna, Florida 32447
(850) 526-3865
Attorney for Personal Representative
RUSSELL S. ROBERTS
ROBERTS, ROBERTS & ROBERTS
2879 MADISON STREET
POST OFFICE BOX 1544
MARIANNA, FLORIDA 32447
(850) 526-3865
FLORIDA BAR NO.: 0131441
ROBERTSLAWFIRMSERVICE@GMAIL.COM
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
OF THE STATE OF FLORIDA, IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY
CASE NO: 072018CP00004
IN RE: The Estate of
GEORGE BENJAMIN BAY,
Deceased.
NOTICE OF CREDITORS
(Summary Administration)
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the Estate of GEORGE BENJAMIN GAY, deceased, case number 072018CP00004, by the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, the address of which is 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424, that the total cash value of the estate does not exceed $75,000.00, and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:
Names: Malvenia L. Smith, P.O. Box 267, Altha, FL 32421; Asset, Share or Amount, 1/6
Name: Janice R. Lee, 6898 Hidden Brook Dr., Glouchster, VA 23062; Asset, 1/6
Name: Shirley R. Thornsbury, 3427 East Kivett Dr., Tr #17, High Point, NC 27260; Asset, 1/6
Name: Lamar A. Gay, 25512 NE Fuqua Circle, Altha, FL 32421; Asset, 1/6
Name: James H. Gay, P.O. Box 111, Altha, FL 32421; Asset, 1/6
Name: Allen Grant Gay, P.O. Box 111, Altha, FL 32421; Asset, 1/6
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is served within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS, DEMANDS AND OBJECTIONS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this Notice is August 1, 2018
PERSON GIVING NOTICE:
MALVENIA L. SMITH
P.O. Box 267
Altha, FL 32421
ATTORNEY FOR PERSON GIVING NOTICE:
GREG WILSON
Greg Wilson Law, LLC
P.O. Box 986
Chipley, FL 32428
Florida Bar No. 0641480Legal Notice
PUBLIC NOTICE
The annual Information Return Form, 990 of the W.T. Neal Civic, Inc. is available for public inspection as of SE[TE,BER 30, 2018 at 17773 N. Pear St., Blountstown, Florida 32424.
Legal Notice
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners is requesting sealed bids for herbicides, crop oils, and drift control products associated with their Right of Way Herbicide Program. A list of products and quantities may be obtained by contacting Joe Wood at 850-643-1523.
Bids will be received until 2:00 P.M. (CST), on August 14, 2018, at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20589 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on August 14, 2018 at 6:00 P.M. (CST).
All bids shall be in sealed envelopes marked “Right of Way Herbicides”.
INVITATION TO BID
CALHOUN COUNTY
Notice is hereby given to all interested persons or firms that sealed bids will be accepted at the Calhoun County Clerk of Court Office located at the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424 NO LATER THAN 12:00 NOON (CT) on August 14, 2018 for the following product:
BID NAME: Request for Bid for the Calhoun County Annual Limerock Contract.
DESCRIPTION: The Calhoun County Board of Commissioners is seeking qualified vendors to respond to this Request for Bid for Limerock meeting FDOT Standard Specification Section 911 to be used in repairing various county roads.
BID OPENING:
Bids will be opened and received by the Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at 6:00 P.M. (CT).
Specifications and General Conditions may be obtained from the Calhoun County Clerk of Court Office, 20869 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424 between the hours of 8:00 A.M. (CT) and 4:00 P.M (CT) Monday through Friday. Information or inquiries may be made by contacting Clifford Edenfield, Calhoun County Road Superintendent at the Calhoun County Road Department, 16203 SW Charlie Wood Road, Blountstown, Florida or call 850-674-5235.
Bids SHALL be submitted in a sealed envelope and marked what the bid is for.
A sealed copy of test results from a certified testing laboratory verifying qualifying percentages of Calcium Carbonate (CaCO3) and Magnesium Carbonate (MgCO3) must be submitted with the bid as well as a sealed copy of FM 5-515 test results from a certified laboratory. All tests results shall not be greater than 90 days old on the bid submission date.
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to waive informalities in any bid, to accept and/or reject any or all bids, and to accept the bid in their judgment will be in the best interest of Calhoun County which will take into consideration of County transportation costs of material to Calhoun County.
EEO STATEMENT
Calhoun County is committed to assuring equal opportunity in the award of contracts, and therefore, complies with all laws prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, natural origin, age, and sex.
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
CASE NO. 2018-CP-000029
IN RE: ESTATE OF CLAUDE ELLIS NICHOLS,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of CLAUDE ELLIS NICHOLS, deceased, (”Decedent”) whose date of death was November 18, 2017 is pending in the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 20859 Central Avenue, E., Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702, WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is July 25, 2018.
Personal Representative:
Betty T. Nichols
19667 NW State Road 73
Clarksville, FL 32320
Attorney for Personal Representative:
J.C. Van Lierop, Attorney at Law
Florida Bar No. 70975
The Hartford Firm, PLLC
20735 Central Avenue East
Blountstown, Florida 32424
Phone (850-674-1020
Fax (850) 674-1033
Primary Email: jvanlierop@thehartfordfirm.com
Secondary Email:’
administration@thehartfordfirm.com
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUI
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 15000236CAAXMX
CITIFINANCIAL SERVICING LLC
Plaintiff,
-vs
CARLTON WAYNE LEE: SARAH D. LEE: STATE OF FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE: ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINST THE HEREIN NAMED INDIVIDUAL DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS
Defendant.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sale will be made pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment. Final Judgment was awarded on August 10, 2016 in Civil Case No. 15000236CAAXMX, of the Circuit Court of the FOURTEENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Calhoun County, Florida, wherein, CITIFINANCIAL SERVICING LLC is the Plaintiff, and CARLTON WAYNE LEE: SARAH D. LEE: STATE OF FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE: ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINST THE HEREIN NAMED INDIVIDUAL DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS
The Clerk of the Court, Carla Hand will sell to the highest bidder for cash at the front steps of the Calhoun County Courthouse at 20859 Central Ave., E, Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424 on September 16, 2018 the following real property set forth in said Final Summary Judgment, to wit at 11:00 a.m. CST.
ALL OF THE NE 1/4 OF SW 1/4 OF SECTION 19, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 8 WEST, LYING SOUTH OF STATE ROAD NO. 71. LESS AND EXCEPT THE SOUTH 112 YARDS OF THE ABOVE LANDS, ALSO LESS AND EXCEPT THAT DEEDED TO ARTHUR BAILEY AND HIS WIFE MARY NEIL BAILEY, AS PER DEED RECORDED IN OR BOOK 86, PAGE 135, PUBLIC RECORDS OF CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA.
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM WITHIN 60 DAYS AFTER THE SALE.
Witness my hand and the sale of the court on July 18, 2018.
If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator by mail at P.O. Box 1089, Panama City, FL 32402 at (850) 747-5338, at least seven (7) days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than seven (7) days. If you are hearing impaired, call 711.
CLERK OF COURT
Carla Hand
Lori Flowers, DC
Legal Notice
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing construction services for the following project:
CR 274 Sidewalk
This project will include constructing a new sidewalk and associated drainage improvements along CR 274 in Altha, FL.
Plans and specifications can be obtained at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, 20859 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-5161. (For questions, please call Chelsea Snowden at (850) 674-5161 or at csnowden@fairpoint.net). The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 120 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
All bidders shall be pre-qualified with the Florida Department of Transportation per Section 2-1 of the
F.D.O.T. Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction, 2017 edition for: Grading, Drainage and Grassing, Seeding and Sodding.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set by the FDOT LAP Specifications, Section 8-10.2.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for the “CR 274 Sidewalk – Bid #2018-009”.
Bids will be received until 2:00 PM (CST) on Tuesday, August 28, 2018 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, August 28, 2018 at 6:00 PM (CST).
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
Cost for printed copies of Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Gwendolyn Pennywell is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 71
YEAR OF 2011
Parcel #31-1N-08-0720-0038-0900
Begin at the NE Corner of Section 31, Township 1 North, Range 8 West, and run West 330 feet, thence run South 60 feet, for the POINT OF BEGINNING, thence run South 60 feet thence West 140 feet, thence North 60 feet, thence East 140 feet, to the POINT OF BEGINNING, and being the same as Lot 9, of Block 38, of the Plat of Oakland Terrace Subdivision, which Block was vacated from said Plat by Resolution recorded in O.R. Book 69, Page 767, Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
George L. Horvat & Judy M. Horvat
4716 W. 4th St.
Duluth, MN. 55807
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on August 16, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Terry Monlyn is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO.143
YEAR OF 2011
Parcel #33-1N-08-0180-0017-1001
Lot of land Commencing at the NE Corner of Lot 10 in Block 17 of L.T. Fields Sub-Division of Yon’s Plat of Blountstown, as on file in the Clerk’s Office and run South 50 feet, thence East 50 feet, thence North 50 feet, thence West 50 feet, to Point of Beginning, all in Block 17, of L.T. Fields Sub-Division of Yon’s Tract of Blountstown, as on file in the Clerk’s Office of Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Alford McCollough (EST)
16072 SW McCollough Drive
Blountstown, FL 32424
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on August 30, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
CASE NO: 18-27PR
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF
JESS BROWN,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of Jess Brown, deceased, whose date of death was June 4, 2018, File Number 18-27PR is pending in the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 East Central Avenue, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424. The name and address of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate of whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this Notice is August 1, 2018.
Personal Representative:
Russell S. Roberts
Roberts, Roberts & Roberts
2879 Madison Street
Post Office Box 1544
Marianna, Florida 32447
(850) 526-3865
Attorney for Personal Representative
RUSSELL S. ROBERTS
ROBERTS, ROBERTS & ROBERTS
2879 MADISON STREET
POST OFFICE BOX 1544
MARIANNA, FLORIDA 32447
(850) 526-3865
FLORIDA BAR NO.: 0131441
ROBERTSLAWFIRMSERVICE@GMAIL.COM
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
OF THE STATE OF FLORIDA, IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY
CASE NO: 072018CP00004
IN RE: The Estate of
GEORGE BENJAMIN BAY,
Deceased.
NOTICE OF CREDITORS
(Summary Administration)
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the Estate of GEORGE BENJAMIN GAY, deceased, case number 072018CP00004, by the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, the address of which is 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424, that the total cash value of the estate does not exceed $75,000.00, and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:
Names: Malvenia L. Smith, P.O. Box 267, Altha, FL 32421; Asset, Share or Amount, 1/6
Name: Janice R. Lee, 6898 Hidden Brook Dr., Glouchster, VA 23062; Asset, 1/6
Name: Shirley R. Thornsbury, 3427 East Kivett Dr., Tr #17, High Point, NC 27260; Asset, 1/6
Name: Lamar A. Gay, 25512 NE Fuqua Circle, Altha, FL 32421; Asset, 1/6
Name: James H. Gay, P.O. Box 111, Altha, FL 32421; Asset, 1/6
Name: Allen Grant Gay, P.O. Box 111, Altha, FL 32421; Asset, 1/6
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is served within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS, DEMANDS AND OBJECTIONS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this Notice is August 1, 2018
PERSON GIVING NOTICE:
MALVENIA L. SMITH
P.O. Box 267
Altha, FL 32421
ATTORNEY FOR PERSON GIVING NOTICE:
GREG WILSON
Greg Wilson Law, LLC
P.O. Box 986
Chipley, FL 32428
Florida Bar No. 0641480Legal Notice
PUBLIC NOTICE
The annual Information Return Form, 990 of the W.T. Neal Civic, Inc. is available for public inspection as of SE[TE,BER 30, 2018 at 17773 N. Pear St., Blountstown, Florida 32424.
Legal Notice
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners is requesting sealed bids for herbicides, crop oils, and drift control products associated with their Right of Way Herbicide Program. A list of products and quantities may be obtained by contacting Joe Wood at 850-643-1523.
Bids will be received until 2:00 P.M. (CST), on August 14, 2018, at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20589 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on August 14, 2018 at 6:00 P.M. (CST).
All bids shall be in sealed envelopes marked “Right of Way Herbicides”.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)