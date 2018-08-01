William Johnny Roberson, age 66, of Bristol, FL passed away Monday, July 30, 2018 in Tallahassee, FL.
Johnny was born on December 10, 1951 in Marianna, FL to Billy Roberson and Elizabeth (Bragg) Roberson and had lived in Bristol since 1995 coming from Chattahoochee, FL. Johnny was a retired Forest Ranger with the State of Florida with 27 years of service. He truly loved his grandchildren, grilling, fishing, hunting, gardening and listing to music by the band, The Eagles. Johnny was also an avid Florida State Seminole Fan. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Grand Ridge and was preceded in death by a brother, Andy Roberson.
Survivors include,
Parents, Billy and Elizabeth Roberson of Bristol, FL
2 daughters, Jennifer Hudgins of Bristol, FL and Amber Roberson and husband, Reginald of Greenwood, FL
2 sons, Domingo Guevara of Bristol, FL and Braison Pate of Altha, FL
8 grandchildren, Mady Guevara, Ayden Hudgins, Waylon Hudgins, Evan Jones, T.J., Xavier, Kamari, Kaison McNealy
1 brother, Mike Roberson and wife, Patricia of Metairie, LA
3 sisters, Sue Wold and husband, Walt of Bristol, FL; Glenda Stevens and husband, Mike of Blountstown, FL and
Ann Robeck and husband, Mike of Havana, FL
Johnny was affectionately known as “Uncle Dunk” to numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held Thursday, August 2, 2018 at 2:00 pm (EDT) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend John McDaniel officiating. Memorialization will be by cremation. The family will receive friends Thursday, August 2, 2018 from 1:00 pm (EDT) until service time at 2:00 pm (EDT) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive flowers and donations. Donations can be made to the charity of your choice. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.