Terry Skipper, age 81, of Marianna passed away Tuesday, July 24, 2018.
Terry was born in Lavern, Alabama, August 26, 1936, to the late Bowie and Lexie (Rabon) Skipper. He worked for Ferrins Tree Service as a tree surgeon for thirty-eight years.
Survivors include his son, Timothy S. Skipper of Grand Ridge; a daughter, Tammy Marie Dobek of Marianna; three grandchildren, Stephanie Hagan, Ashley Dobek, and Madison “Cricket” Skipper; and two brothers, Tommy Skipper of Middlebrook, Alabama and James Skipper of Alabama.
Memorialization will be by cremation.
