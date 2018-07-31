Billy J. Adkins, age 77, of Altha passed away Wednesday, July 25, 2018 in Panama City.
Born in Altha, November 8, 1940, Billy was the son of the late George W. and Phronia (Baggett) Adkins. He was superintendent for the Calhoun County Road Department for forty years. Billy attended Rivertown Community Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Pete Adkins, Jimmy Adkins, and William Daniel Adkins, and a sister, Doris Freeman.
Survivors include his wife, Diane (Varnum) Adkins; his daughter, Rhonda O’Bryan and her husband, Kevin of Altha; granddaughter, Rena Baggett and her husband, Hunter of Altha; brothers, Carl Adkins, Buddy Adkins, James Earl Adkins, Bobby A. Adkins, all of Altha, and George A. Adkins and his wife, Doris of Marianna; a brother-in-law, Clifford Varnum of Altha; his sister, Carolyn O’Brien and husband, Jeff of Blountstown; sister-in-law, Hilda Bailey of Altha; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other extended family.
The family received friends Saturday, July 29, 10:00 a,m, in the Chapel of Adams Funeral Home. Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Dustin Maupers and Reverend Clint Clemmons officiating.
