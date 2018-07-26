Angels selling Tees to help support World Series trip

The 10 and under (10U) Altha Angels went undefeated in the Florida state tournament held in Lake Placid, and ultimately claimed the state championship.
The were also the recipient of the Sportsmanship Award for the tournament. Now, they are preparing for the Dixie Softball World Series in Alexandria, Louisiana. If you would like to make a donation to help them cover team travel expenses, click HERE.
The Angels are selling t-shirts for $15 each. All proceeds will help them make it to the World Series. All orders must be prepaid. Contaact Jammie Taylor on facebook or at 850-718-7179 to place an order. You can make payment over the phone.
Front l-r: Apple Neal, Tarrin McCrone, Cha’miya Williams, Lillian Baggett; standing l-r: Megan McClain, Sarah Bland, Ashya White, Layla Goins, Kelsey Wilks, Tashira Black, Abbigayle Pena; coaches l-r: Larry McClain, Chucky McCrone and Dallas Hogans.