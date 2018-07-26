Darlings selling plates to help with World Series trip on July 25th

Thursday, July 26. 2018
The 8 and under (8U) Calhoun County Dixie Darlings are headed to the Dixie Softball World Series in Alexandria, Louisiana July 27th.

The team was undefeated in the regular season, district tournament, and state tournament. They are currently seeking donations to help cover the cost of attending the World Series. If you would like to make a donation, contact Jerrod Waldron at 850-447-5939. Checks can be made to Calhoun County Dixie Youth (CCDY), or you can donate online HERE.

The Dixie Darlings will be selling chicken and rice plates, complete with tasty green beans, dinner roll and dessert for $6 each on Wednesday July 25th starting at 11 a.m.

They will be at the red light in Blountstown, and all girls will have pre-sale order tickets. Stop by, and show your support!

Front l-r: Jadynn Jacobs, Natalie Smith, Jillian Davis, Kaysun Hayes, Rosa Waldron, Callie Baggette; middle l-r: Nevaeh Martin, Carlee Conyers, Cyianna Smith, Jalynn Copeland, Emmaleigh Williams, Maycee Barber; back l-r: Christian Smith, Jennifer Barber, Jerrod Waldron, and Kaycee Yon.
