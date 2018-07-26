Yolanda Pittman honored for service to Tiger sports

Yolanda Pittman is a familiar face to Blountstown Tiger sports fans.
Yolanda is shown above with BHS Head Baseball Coach Emory Horne who presented her with a nice plaque at a recent gathering in her honor. “Yolanda has been my volunteer statistician since I became baseball coach in 2009. She recently announced she is stepping down from her role as statistician. She has volunteered to assist with football, basketball, volleyball and baseball and anything else people need help with. She is one of the kindest and giving person I have ever encountered,” Coach Horne stated.
Yolanda will continue to work at BHS. She recently had her fourth son graduate from BHS. “Tiger Nation would like to say THANK YOU for all your time and dedication,” Coach Horne added.