Blountstown Woman’s Club Picnic

What’s better than a picnic in July? Bringing your baskets indoors to an air conditioned, spacious venue. Members of the Blountstown Woman’s Club and their guests picnicked Saturday, June 21 at the Panhandle Pioneer Settlement Club House. It was unusual that no service projects were planned or Club business discussed. This summer time gathering provided a carefree experience designed to celebrate the camaraderie of club membership.
The morning began with some friendly competition amongst a variety of board game players. It should be noted June Clemons, Club Parliamentarian, remains the domino champion. For those seeking a physical challenge past President, Helen Maloy, lead a line dancing tutorial. She is a natural and shares her talents every Monday at the Senior Center.
For those with an artistic flare rock painting was a favorite.The flip side noted the GFWC Blountstown Woman’s Club FB page. While new members aren’t hiding under rocks, when these priceless pebbles are discovered the Club hopes potential members will see how they live the volunteer spirit.
The menu was everyone’s favorite, their own picnic fare. Many thanks to Charles Foster’s donation from his Farm Stand located on Highway 71. His chilled melons provided a refreshing dessert while other’s, decorated by Vice President, Sandy Voss, were perfect center pieces. Extras were delivered as a summer time treat to the Roper House residents.
The theme for the event was River Town Riviera. Members take great pride in the rich history and recreation provided by the Apalachicola and Chipola. The Steamboat adorn their shirts. “See ya round the River Town” is President, Terry Tanner-Smith’s, tag line. It is the everyday float however that provided the photo op to document the day.
Blountstown Woman’s Club’s first business meeting for the 2018-2020 administration will be Thursday, September 20th. If interested please email blountstownwomansclub @gmail.com for details.