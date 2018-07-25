Vera Powell, age 73, of Bristol passed away Monday, July 23, 2018, in Colquitt, Georgia.
Vera was born June 6, 1945 in Tremont, Mississippi to the late Arthur and Katherine Sue (Sinclaire) Wilson. She was a homemaker.
Survivors include her husband of fifty-one years, Matthew Emmett Powell; sons, Matthew David Powell of Dunbar, Pennsylvania, Terry Allan Powell of Bristol, and Emmett Lynn Powell and his wife, Deena, also of Bristol; one daughter, April Dawn Landrum and her husband, George of Blountstown; grandchildren, Shaela Powell, Megan Copeland, Ellen, Tyler, and Blake Powell, Hope Landrum, and Sawyer Landrum; great grandchildren, Tate Holcomb, Zoey Copeland, and Emma Kate Powell; a brother, Arthur Wilson of St. Louis, Missouri, and a sister, May Walker of Pensacola.
The family will receive friends Thursday, July 26, 2:00 ET, at Adams Funeral Home in Blountstown. Services will follow at 3:00 ET at the funeral home. Interment will be in Bristol Cemetery.
Adams Funeral Home in Blountstown is assisting the family with the arrangements