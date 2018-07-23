Colton “Cole” Woodrow Thomas, age 16, of Hosford passed away Monday, July 16, 2018.
Colton was born in Tallahassee, February 19, 2002, to Jamie Carl and Mary Nicole (Bradley) Thomas. He was a student at Liberty County High School and attended Mt. Zion Pentecostal Church.
Colton was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, James Thomas and his maternal grandfather, Donald Ray “Butch” Tharpe.
Survivors include his parents, Jamie Carl and Mary Nicole Thomas of Hosford; his sister, Cailin Thomas of Telogia; paternal grandmother, Karen Sykes of Telogia and maternal grandmother, Delores Tharpe, also of Telogia.
Funeral services were held Monday, July 23, at 2:00 p.m. ET with Reverend Aaron Elkins officiating. Interment followed in Pullam Cemetery.
Adams Funeral Home assisted the family with the arrangements and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.