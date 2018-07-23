James Franklin Mayo, age 82, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 21, 2018 in the presence of a loving family.
James was born March 4, 1936 in Youngstown, FL. He moved to Blountstown, FL at a young age where he grew up, built a family and continued the tradition of running the family business, Mayo Logging. He was preceded in death by his father, Ransom Jackson Mayo, his mother, Dessie (Long) Mayo, his stepmother Susie Mayo, his sister Marie (Mayo) Dykes and her husband Dick, and his brother-in-law and best friend, Frank Moran.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Lucretia (Moran) Mayo of Bristol, FL; three sons, Dewayne “Wayne” Franklin Mayo, James “Ricky” Richard Mayo, and Terrell “Terry” Lynn Mayo, all of Bristol, FL; one step-sister, Helen Langston; eight grandchildren, Mary Ann Mayo Craine and her husband, Eric, James “Ricky” Richard Mayo Jr., Heather LeAnn Smith, Richard “Brandon” Mayo, Timothy “Timmy” Dewayne Mayo and his wife, Candis, Kennedy “Lynn” Mayo, Terrann Marie Mayo, and Aryana Shane Mayo. He also leaves behind 15 great grandchildren, loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, and a host of long-time friends.
Funeral services to honor James will be held Tuesday, July 24, 2018 at 2:00 pm (EDT) at Lake Mystic Baptist Church in Bristol with Reverend Jerry Chumley officiating. Interment followed in Pine Memorial Cemetery in Blountstown.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.