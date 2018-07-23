Melissa Gail Martin, age 51, of Blountstown, FL passed away Saturday, July 21, 2018 in Blountstown.
Melissa was born on October 4, 1966 in Panama City, FL to John Thomas Bamburg and Ella Mae (Phillips) Bamburg and had lived in Blountstown for past 12 years coming from Washington State. She was a retired License Practical Nurse. Melissa was preceded in death by a son Charles Nelson Grundy, Jr..
Survivors include 3 sons, Josh Martin of Grand Ridge, FL, Chris Martin and wife, Ally of Benton, KY, Dustin Martin and wife, Amanda of Kuttawa, KY; 1 daughter, Savannah Mercer and husband, Sterling of Blountstown, FL; 1 brother, John Bamburg of Benton, KY; 4 sisters, Teresa Flowers of Scotts Ferry, FL, Donna Martinez of Leigh Acers, FL, Tiffany Jarvis of Clewiston, FL, Linda Smith of Paragould, AK; 12 plus grandchildren.
No services are planned at this time.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.