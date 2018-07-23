Elizabeth Croft, age 85, of Sneads passed away Friday, July 20, 2018.
Born in Sneads, December 21, 1932, Elizabeth was the daughter of Ruel C. and Evie L. (Lanier) Hill. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Florida State University and taught school in Jacksonville until her retirement.
In addition to her parents, Ruel and Evie Hill, she was preceded in death by her husband, William E. Croft.
Survivors include two brothers, Houston Hill and Oren Hill, both of Sneads; two sisters, Dorothy Hamilton of Grand Ridge and Christine Herndon of Sneads; a special niece, Genene Hall of Sneads; and a host of other nieces, nephews, and other extended family.
A graveside service was held Monday, July 23 at 10:00 a.m. in Shady Grove Cemetery.
