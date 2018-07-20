Thomas William Strong, age 70, of Blountstown passed away Tuesday, July 17, 2018 in Panama City.
Born in Adrian, Michigan, April 7, 1948, Thomas was the son of the late Louis and Blanche Strong. He proudly served in the United States Navy – 1967-1988. After his military retirement, he retired as a Correctional Officer at the Liberty Correctional Institution – 1989-2007. He was a member of Christian Home Church.
In addition to his parents, Louis and Blanche Strong, he was preceded in death by a sister, Judy Irish, and two brothers, Karl and David Strong.
Survivors include his wife, Dot Strong of Blountstown; sons, Joe Mayes and wife, Naomi of Dothan, Alabama, Chuck Strong of Fitzgerald, Georgia; Joshua Strong of Panama City, James Strong of Jeffersonville, Indiana, D.J. Strong and wife, Deanne of Bainbridge, Georgia, Chris Strong and wife, Kimmy of Blountstown, and Jacob Strong of Fitzgerald, Georgia; a daughter, Amanda Strong Whitehead and her husband, Michael of Camarillo, California; grandchildren, Devin Strong, Jacey Strong Varney and husband, Daniel, Joseph Strong, Robert Strong, Joey Mayes, Zachary Strong, Rachel Elpern, Maddy Elpern, Elijah Whitehead, Ruby Whitehead, Rafe Whitehead, Malia Strong, and Gabriella Strong; two brothers, Louis Strong, Jr. of Texas and John Strong of Hillsdale, Michigan; sisters, Delores Faircloth, Denise Horne of Clermont, Florida, and Patty Davis of Blountstown; mother and father-in-law, Donald and Ilene Henderson of Grand Ridge.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 21. The family will receive friends 9:30 a.m.-10:15 a.m. CT at Christian Home Church. Services will follow at 10:30 a.m. CT with Pastor Jim Holmes, Pastor Roger King, and Pastor Dewayne Tolbert officiating. Interment will be in Pine Memorial Cemetery.
Adams Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.