Future Tigers Basketball Camp will open July 23 at BHS Gym

A BHS Future Tigers Girls Basketball Camp will begin Monday, July 23rd at the BHS Gym and run for two days from 10:30 - 12:30 cst.
Grades for the camp are 2nd thru 7th (completed) and the cost is $30. Checks can be made to payable to BHS Girls Basketball and the participants name needs to be included on all checks.
Registration will be same day or by emailing Coach Drew Stallworth at andrew.stallworth@calhounflschools.org.
This girls only camp will focus on having fun and learning basic basketball skills such as dribbling, passing and shooting. Campers will participate in fun drills, shooting contests, and play 3 on 3 basketball games. All skill levels are welcome!