Angels and Darlings bring home State Championships

The 10 and under Altha Angels went undefeated in the State Tournament held in Lake Placid to claim the State Championship and are now preparing for the World Series in Alexandria, Louisiana, July 27 thru August 1.
The Angels also won the tournament Sportsmanship Award. Team members are front, l-r: Apple Neal, Tarrin McCrone, Cha’miya Williams, Lillian Baggett; standing, l-r - Megan McClain, Sarah Bland, Ashya White, Layla Goins, Kelsey Wilks, Tashira Black, Abbigayle Pena; coaches, l-r - Larry McClain, Chucky McCrone and Dalla Hogans.
The Blountstown Darlings were undefeated in the regular season. They were undefeated in the district tournament and state tournament. Now they’re headed to the World Series in Alexandria, Louisiana, on July 27th. Front l-r: Jadynn Jacobs, Natalie Smith, Jillian Davis, Kaysun Hayes, Rosa Waldron, Callie Baggette ; middle l-r - Nevaeh Martin, Carlee Conyers, Cyianna Smith, Jalynn Copeland, Emmaleigh Williams, Maycee Barber; back l-r - Christian Smith, Jennifer Barber, Jerrod Waldron, and Kaycee Yon. The Blountstown Darlings defeated West Pasco on Friday, 14-6. Saturday, they defeated Okeechobee, 8-5. Sunday the Darlings defeated Holmes County, 11-3 and Monday defeated Okeechobee in the State Championship game, 11-10 in extra innings.