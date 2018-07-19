Phillip Hill trial rescheduled for November 5th

The July 2 trial date for former Calhoun Liberty Hospital CEO Phillip Hill has been rescheduled for November 5 at the U.S. Courthouse in Panama City. A continuance for the trial was entered by Hill’s attorney on June 20 and granted by Judge Robert L. Hinkle.
Hill was arrested at his Altha home on May 2 and arraigned in the U.S. District Court in Panama City after a federal grand jury returned an indictment May 2, charging Hill with 24 counts of wire fraud and 4 counts of filing false tax returns.
A release following the indictment from Christopher P. Canova, United States Attorney, stated the maximum penalty for each wire fraud count is 20 years in prison and the maximum penalty for each count of filing false tax returns is a maximum of 3 years in prison.
According to the indictment, Hill billed the hospital for goods it never received from a sham business connected to a bank account he controlled in the sum of over one million dollars. Hill resigned from the hospital in August, 2015.