Kristy Terry attends 27th Annual STS Marketing College

Kristy Terry, Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce executive director and Explore Northwest Florida board member, joined more than three hundred industry professionals from across the United States at Southeast Tourism Society’s (STS) 27th Annual Marketing College.
STS Marketing College is a professional development program that, for one week each year, turns the facilities at University of North Georgia (UNG) in Dahlonega, Ga., into specialized classrooms to teach marketing.
Record enrollment for the three-year program was 320 this year which ran June 24-29. The program began in 1992. Today, more than 1,000 marketing, travel, and tourism professionals have completed the full curriculum and earned certification as a Travel Marketing Professional (TMP).
Students come from numerous industry sectors such as chambers of commerce, convention and visitors bureaus, and attractions. In conjunction with the marketing curriculum, alumni classes, and a festivals and events track, are also offered.
Course topics include digital marketing, media relations, customer service, advertising, research, and crisis management.
In addition to Terry, other Explore Northwest Florida (ENWFL) board members Christy Andreasen with Jackson County Tourist Development Council, Jason Cutshaw with Walton County Tourism Development Council, and ENWFL Project Manager Betty Webb also attended. Andreasen and Terry completed their first year, Cutshaw completed his second year, and Webb completed her third year, earning her Travel Marketing Professional Certification. Terry was able to participate in the program through a full scholarship award from ENWFL's, formerly known as RiverWay South, capacity building and educational enhancement program, funded in part by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.