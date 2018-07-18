Randy Dwayne Young, age 57, of Blountstown passed away Tuesday, July 17, 2018.
Randy was born September 10, 1960 in Wewahitchka to the late Dewey Lee and Violet (Farmer) Young. He was a Plumber Instructor at Calhoun Corrections and he was a musician with several local bands. He was of the Pentecostal faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert “Bobby” Young, Jan Nidel, and Timmy Young and two sisters, Gloria Guidry and Shirley Gonzalez.
Survivors include his wife, Jenny (Hires) Young of Blountstown; sons, Ross Young of Blountstown, Toby Fontenot and his wife, Kim of Louisiana, Cody Young of Hosford, and Mikell Hires and wife, Brandy of Jacksonville; three daughters, Ashley Young Harden and her husband, Brandon of Louisiana, Alicia Young of Blountstown, and LeAnn Whitehead and husband, Roland, of Clarksville; eighteen grandchildren; a brother from Jacksonville, Tommy Young; and a sister, Twila Young Thompson of Oklahoma.
The family will receive friends 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 20 in the Chapel of Adams Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Michael Morris officiating. Interment will be in Pine Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to offset funeral expenses.
Adams Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.