Sheriff's Log for 07-18-18

CALHOUN COUNTY
July 11
Justin Mikel Barker - battery/felony battery result from bodily harm/disability, aggravated assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill, battery/touch or strike, cruelty toward child/abuse without great harm, cruelty toward child/abuse without great harm
Earl Robert Blackwell - violation of probation
William Henry Booth - violation of probation
Rashon Davis - violation of probation
July 13
Timothy Dean Chastain - violation of probation
John Paul McLendon - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
July 14
Zeikel Paul Pitts - battery/felony battery result from bodily harm/disability
July 15
William Lee Owens - withhold support/non support of children or spouse
Terry Ray Smith - drugs-possess/possess methamphetamine, narcotic equipment-possess/narcotic equipment-possess and or use
