Sheriff's Log for 07-18-18

CALHOUN COUNTY
July 11
Justin Mikel Barker - battery/felony battery result from bodily harm/disability, aggravated assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill, battery/touch or strike, cruelty toward child/abuse without great harm, cruelty toward child/abuse without great harm
Earl Robert Blackwell - violation of probation
William Henry Booth - violation of probation
Rashon Davis - violation of probation
July 13
Timothy Dean Chastain - violation of probation
John Paul McLendon - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
July 14
Zeikel Paul Pitts - battery/felony battery result from bodily harm/disability
July 15
William Lee Owens - withhold support/non support of children or spouse
Terry Ray Smith - drugs-possess/possess methamphetamine, narcotic equipment-possess/narcotic equipment-possess and or use

LIBERTY COUNTY
July 9
Susan Dianne Kimbrough - probation violation
Diane Ammons Stewart - fugitive from justice
July 10
Jimmy Haney - drug equipment-possess-and or use, drugs-possess-with sell etc other schedule III or IV
Jay Edward Johnson - probation violation
July 11
Brandon Scott Cross - resist officer with battery on officer, firefighter EMT etc, battery - commit felony battery, battery - commit domestic battery by strangulation
Thomas Galloway - marijuana-possess-not more than 20 grams, drugs-health or safety-possess harmful new legend drug without prescription
Joseph Goff - drug equip-possess-and or use, marijuana-possess-not more than 20 grams
July 12
Oren L. O’Neal - violation of probation
Tracy Pullam - drugs-produce-mfgr meth or phencyc child present, drugs-possess-with methaqualone or mecloqualone derive schedule I, drug equip-possess-and or use
Anita Laverne Williams - drugs-possess-possess meth with intent to sell manufacture deliver, drug equip-possess-and or use, drugs-prodiuce-mfgr meth or phencyc child present
July 13
Curtis Lee Harris - serving weekends
Amber Dawn Mathis - serving weekends
Nicholas T. Skelly - marijuana-possess-not more than 20 grams, drug equipment-possess-and or use
July 14
Tony Lorenzo Thomas - possession of a controlled substance
July 15
Keisha McClenton - possession of controlled substance introduction of contraband into a correctional facility

The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.


